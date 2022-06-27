GAA chiefs to launch immediate investigation into mass brawl

GAA disciplinary chiefs will launch an immediate investigation into a mass brawl at the end of normal time in the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final between Armagh and Galway.

Armagh forced extra-time after a sensational comeback in the closing minutes but that finish was overshadowed by horrific scenes as the two sides clashed as they left the pitch after the regulation time.

Players, substitutes, backroom staff and squad members not included in the matchday panel were involved in the melee, which went on for over a minute outside the entrance to the Hogan Stand tunnel.

Prior to extra-time, referee David Coldrick issued red cards to Galway captain Seán Kelly and Armagh joint-captain Aidan Nugent before the start of extra time, but others involved will now be sweating on possible sanctions in the days ahead.

Galway's Damien Comer was clearly eye-gouged by a member of the extended Armagh panel and that among other incidents are expected to be dealt with by the Central Competitions Control Committee on a retrospective basis.

Any possible bans would be of greater concern to Galway given they have qualified to play Ulster champions Derry in an All-Ireland semi-final at Croke Park on Saturday, July 9 at 5.30pm.

On RTÉ after the fracas, Pat Spillane called the scenes scandalous.

"We should be here talking about a great game but instead we're talking about disgraceful scenes. A shame on all players involved. This is terrible and it's a shame on all the players.

"Holy god, we've so many rules and regulations here in Croke Park. There's a million rules and regulations. And you're seeing two teams running in at the same spot, it's crazy."

Spillane also commented on the alleged eye-gouging.

"You have fellas who are not subs involved. Fellas will have to get red cards, the possible eye gouging, which looked like eye gouging was done by a fella who isn't on the official panel. That was disgraceful, scandalous. And shame on all involved.

"We should be talking about a brilliant game of football. I'm jealous of the hurling boys, every day they're praising and enthusiastic and I say I'd love to get a game and we finally get a game and then they went and destroyed it."

Fellow panelist Colm Boyle said he felt sorry for the officials having to deal with it while Armagh's Oisín McConville called the scenes disgusting.

"These are things we shouldn't hide behind no matter what county you're from. People talk about unsavoury. It's not, it's disgusting.

"It's something we don't want to see."