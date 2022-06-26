Clear the air: GAA President concerned by foul language on sidelines and stands

“Nobody is suggesting that we should diminish the passion or enthusiasm with which our games are supported, but we do not need to use profane or pejorative language as a manifestation of that passion.”
GAA president Larry McCarthy has hit out at the use of foul language at games.

Sun, 26 Jun, 2022 - 13:27
John Fogarty

In his match programme notes, McCarthy gave a couple of recent examples he had encountered and suggested it can lead to “more disturbing behaviour”.

He wrote: “While the passion and enthusiasm are commended, it does, on occasion, manifest itself in poor behaviour, notably through the use of foul language.

“Pejorative, or foul language, whether used by mentors on the sidelines or by supporters in the stands creates a very uncomfortable atmosphere and unfortunately can, oftentimes, be a precursor to more disturbing behaviour.

“At a club match earlier this year, a county chairman with whom I was sitting, went to the sideline to ask a mentor to stop using foul language. The county chairman is to be commended.

“At the All-Ireland Club Championship Finals, a guest of the Association in the Ard Chomhairle, used profane language when encouraging a team. A word in his ear resulted in improved behaviour.

“A much more enjoyable atmosphere was created by the intervention of the county chairman and by the change in behaviour of the Association's guest.

“Nobody is suggesting that we should diminish the passion or enthusiasm with which our games are supported, but we do not need to use profane or pejorative language as a manifestation of that passion.”

