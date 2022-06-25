Armagh make two changes for quarter-final clash with Galway

Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney has made two changes to his starting line-up for Sunday's eagerly awaited All-Ireland clash with Galway at Croke Park
MEN ON A MISSION: Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney, left, and coach Kieran Donaghy during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2 match between between Donegal and Armagh at St Tiernach's Park in Clones, Monaghan. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Sat, 25 Jun, 2022 - 13:18
TJ Galvin

Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney has made two changes to his starting line-up for Sunday's eagerly awaited All-Ireland clash with Galway at Croke Park.

After a very impressive performance and victory over Donegal last time out, McGeeney has made one change in defence and one in attack.

Conor O'Neill starts at corner back with Aaron McKay moving to wing back and Connaire Mackin dropping out. Jemar Hall replaces Andrew Murnin at wing forward in the only other change.

Armagh (v Galway): E Rafferty; J Morgan, A Forker, C O'Neill; A McKay, G McCabe, J Óg Burns; S Sheridan, B Crealey; R Grugan, S Campbell, J Hall; A Nugent, R O’Neill, J Duffy.

<p>TRIED AND TRUSTED: Galway manager Padraic Joyce. Pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile</p>

Padraic Joyce sticks to the tried and trusted for Armagh clash

