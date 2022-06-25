Armagh make two changes for quarter-final clash with Galway

Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney has made two changes to his starting line-up for Sunday's eagerly awaited All-Ireland clash with Galway at Croke Park.
After a very impressive performance and victory over Donegal last time out, McGeeney has made one change in defence and one in attack.
Conor O'Neill starts at corner back with Aaron McKay moving to wing back and Connaire Mackin dropping out. Jemar Hall replaces Andrew Murnin at wing forward in the only other change.
E Rafferty; J Morgan, A Forker, C O'Neill; A McKay, G McCabe, J Óg Burns; S Sheridan, B Crealey; R Grugan, S Campbell, J Hall; A Nugent, R O’Neill, J Duffy.