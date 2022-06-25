Proud Éire Óg reaping rewards of Clare contingent

In early March after the Éire Óg club in Ennis lost one of its great football men in Pat Fitzpatrick a knot of players who had kicked ball with the Townies over the years gathered in the bar of the Temple Gate Hotel to give their former mentor a traditional send-off.

Over many hours they talked football and about the players and teams that had helped raise the profile of the game in a town that was never short of hurling heroes that represented the county, but never managed to produce as many elite footballers to make the grade.

Pat Fitzpatrick was one of those who helped change that in the mid-1990s and just a couple of years after a first senior championship title came to Ennis after an interval of 40 years, the town’s emergence as a force to be reckoned with at county level was confirmed when Éire Óg players had a huge part in Clare’s first Munster senior championship win over Cork in 56 years.

“People remember that day in ‘97 as the time a good friend of mine Martin Daly put the ball in the net with the last kick of the game to win,” says Temple Gate Hotel owner Paul Madden, who’s also manager of the Éire Óg senior footballers.

“But in Éire Óg we remember it because we had six that played for Clare that day, when just a few years before that we’d have had no representation on the team or even the squad.

“That was a tribute to the great work that people had put in and it’s something that the club has been striving to do since,” adds Madden, who in 2021 guided Éire Óg to a first senior title in 15 years.

It’s on the back of that success — in the same way, that the Ennis Faughs’ (an Éire Óg/St Joseph’s amalgamation) success in 1994 was the springboard in that era — that the Éire Óg club now enjoys its biggest presence on the Clare team since the landmark victory over Cork 25 years ago.

“Having six in with Clare squad is great,” says Madden, “but what’s most pleasing is that four of them are getting game-time and you’d never know before the year is finished there might be more.

"It’s the same with county hurling team — there are four in with that squad, so to have ten lads between both squads is a great tribute to the work that’s been put into them, with the club and then with the county teams.

“Colm Collins took the footballers in and they have prospered and that’s great when they then come back to the club. We saw that after the win over Roscommon when the morning after we were playing a league game up in the club and they were all there, even though they weren’t playing. The stature that county players bring back to their clubs is a great thing."

One of the first men in the gate on the morning of that league game against a Clondegad team led by Gary Brennan was Tom Russell, father of Clare centre-back Ciarán — he was there as a member of Madden’s senior backroom team, but also because he’s a near permanent fixture in the club.

“In many ways, the players we have playing county are a reflection of what’s going on in the background and the work that's put in,” says Madden, “because when what the likes of Tom Russell does, with football and camogie teams, with any team, you see that commitment out on the field with the likes of Ciarán. On his performances so far this year I think he's All-Star material.

“It's the same when you look at county hurler Shane O’Donnell — the commitment and work his father Martin has put into coaching hurling and camogie teams is the kind of stuff that rubs off on players and you see where Shane gets it from,” he adds.

For members of the club that oscillate between hurling and football, depending on the big game that’s ahead of them, it means there are a busy few weekends ahead trekking to and from the capital in support of the county, but also of their clubmen on both county teams.

“People say that when they’re away with the county, you don’t have them with the club,” says Madden, “but with the split season all clubs have their county players when you want them for the championship and they come back better players when they walk in the gate. They’re more confident. You see it with Ciarán and all the football lads — you see how much they grow playing county. You see it with the county hurlers, who are also footballers.

"Take Manus Doherty, who got his chance with the footballers this year after last year’s club campaign and in his first year he nearly always ends up marking the best attacker the opposition have and it hasn’t fazed him one bit. He's so laid back he probably doesn't know who the player is.

“For Éire Óg it’s great to have that quality in both football and hurling and to be representing the club and the county in these big games,” he adds.

It starts this afternoon when the footballers bid to go where no Clare team has been in 30 years — reach an All-Ireland semi-final and at the same time emulate the hurlers, who showed them the way against Wexford.

“We hope we can join them — we know we face a tough task against Derry,” says Ciarán Russell of the challenge in taking on a side that had a resounding nine-point victory Clare in the National League meeting between the sides in Ennis.

“But whether it’s Derry or whoever it is, if we play how we can then we can be a match for anyone.”

This is the same type of confidence that was displayed by manager Colm Collins ahead of the quarter-final against Roscommon, when he spoke freely about emulating the class of ’92.

“It doesn’t just stop with us winning one game in Croke Park,” continues Russell, “and I think it’s a testament to the work that Colm has done. We hope there’s more to come and he always wants more from us”.

If it happened, the victory would be a lot more significant than the Cork game the older generation of Éire Óg footballers talked about back in March as they toasted their late mentor Pat Fitzpatrick, who if still around, would be leading the charge to Croke Park to see it all unfold.