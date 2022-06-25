Derry likely to squeeze Clare into submission

Déjà vu for Clare as they face Derry after Roscommon - just as they did back in February. Derry were nine-point winners in that Ennis meeting. The first half had been a tight tussle but the home side struggled too many times to break down Rory Gallagher’s side and Derry countered with verve.

The margin was interesting because Shane McGuigan was kept on a leash with just four points from play. Another point of note is the four-week gap from Derry’s Ulster final heroics. Dublin and Kerry were hardly exercised before they were made wait whereas Derry not just needed the break to park a historic triumph but a well-earned rest from action following major wins over Tyrone, Monaghan and Donegal.