Derry likely to squeeze Clare into submission

Derry’s wins over Tyrone and Donegal would carry more weight than Armagh’s and they will arrive in Croke Park with a strut
Derry likely to squeeze Clare into submission

BROTHERS IN ARMS: Derry’s Brendan Rogers and Shane McGuigan jubilant at winning the Ulster Senior Final against Donegal in Clones

Sat, 25 Jun, 2022 - 07:40
John Fogarty

Déjà vu for Clare as they face Derry after Roscommon - just as they did back in February. Derry were nine-point winners in that Ennis meeting. The first half had been a tight tussle but the home side struggled too many times to break down Rory Gallagher’s side and Derry countered with verve.

The margin was interesting because Shane McGuigan was kept on a leash with just four points from play. Another point of note is the four-week gap from Derry’s Ulster final heroics. Dublin and Kerry were hardly exercised before they were made wait whereas Derry not just needed the break to park a historic triumph but a well-earned rest from action following major wins over Tyrone, Monaghan and Donegal.

Derry’s wins over Tyrone and Donegal would carry more weight than Armagh’s and they will arrive in Croke Park with a strut, although Clare have had enough time themselves to digest their own history-making win in GAA HQ. 

If anything, they might be the less tentative.

Clare may also have the edge on Derry in terms of experience. Podge Collins is clever enough to weave intricate passes which can ask questions of the Ulster champions’ defence, while David Tubridy is an incredibly wily asset to have to spring from the bench.

Colm Collins and his management team will at least have plenty of video footage of Derry to work through never mind that chastening experience in Cusack Park and they could make inroads on the opposition kick-outs. However, they will have to be as comfortable playing mouse as cat and retaining possession is vital this afternoon.

Like McGuigan, Keelan Sexton is a box office footballer but Derry are a boa constrictor of a team. Sexton and the excellent Eoin Cleary will have to be contortionists to survive. They are adaptable footballers but Derry to eventually squeeze the life out of their opponents. 

Verdict: Derry.

