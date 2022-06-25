The score fest predicted by one and all could be upset by the inclement weather anticipated tomorrow but that’s not to say there won’t be plenty of spills, thrills and counter-breaks.

Neither team will want to back down from showing off their attacking principles here and even if the conditions aren’t conducive to silky skills the sides’ determination to showcase their talents will lead to mistakes being made and plenty of green and white flags.

Not only does each team have the surface to exhibit their offensive prowess, but they also have the opposition to do it.

And yet Croke Park has been a cold house for both counties.

Galway only broke their 16-year run without a SFC win there in 2017 and there should only be three survivors from that team starting now. Armagh also last won in championship at the stadium five years ago and haven’t been there since.

Only Derry have beaten more Division 1 teams than Armagh to get here but the Tyrone and Donegal sides that they met were full of doubt and dread by the time they faced The Orchard County in the Qualifiers.

So perhaps their confidence is a mite inflated but that doesn’t mean it will hurt them. They have learned hugely from their Ulster championship exit. Galway’s last loss came here in the Division 2 final against Roscommon but with one eye on Mayo three weeks later they might not have picked up as many lessons.

It still feels like Galway have one or two squares filling round holes at the back but Liam Silke is a jack of all trades and from midfield up they have so many players in form. It’s the same for Armagh and Rian O’Neill, like Shane Walsh, can own this game but Galway’s variety of scorers gives them the edge.

Verdict: Galway.