Tony Davis urges Mark Keane to return to Cork football fold

DUAL STAR: Mark Keane of Cork during the Allianz Hurling League clash with Offaly 

Fri, 24 Jun, 2022 - 13:26
Eoghan Cormican

Former Cork footballer Tony Davis has urged Mark Keane to give serious consideration to rejoining the Cork footballers in 2023.

Keane, who kicked the winning goal for Cork in their 2020 Munster football semi-final against Kerry, chose to throw his lot in with the Cork hurlers this season after quitting his AFL contract with Collingwood back in January.

The 22-year-old played all of eight minutes across Cork’s six championship games this summer, with 1993 All-Ireland winner Davis imploring Keane to rethink his decision to plump for the county’s hurlers.

With the likes of Liam O’Donovan, Conor Corbett, and Killian O’Hanlon due back in red next season following lengthy injury lay-offs, Davis would like to see the football set-up further strengthened by a returning Keane.

The former half-back said Keane has "so much to offer" Cork football.

“I am not sure what Mark Keane's ambitions are, but Mark should really consider football,” remarked Davis when looking ahead to tomorrow’s All-Ireland quarter-final clash with Dublin.

“Mark Keane is a footballer, a fantastic footballer, and you'd be hoping Mark would go back playing football. He would have learned a lot in Australia. You can imagine how the skills he has learned would be completely transferable across to Gaelic football.

“He has so much to offer Cork football, you'd be hoping the likes of him would play. I think he would be a massive addition to the footballers.

“Of course, it is up to him. You have to make your choice, that day of playing both is gone.”  

