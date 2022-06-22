Limerick's Cian Lynch on course to return for Galway semi-final

Limerick talisman Cian Lynch may figure for the All-Ireland champions in the All-Ireland semi-final against Galway on Sunday week in Croke Park.

Limerick manager John Kiely says that Lynch is on course with his recovery from a hamstring issue, while long-term injury victims Peter Casey and Barry Murphy are available for selection.

“Thankfully the injury list isn’t very long, we’re in a very good place,” said Kiely.

“Cian is making fantastic progress through his rehab and hasn’t had any setback throughout the process. The medical team have worked wonders with him, they set a plan and the timeline is bang in place.

"He’s re-engaged with training so the next week to ten days are going to be key in terms of his involvement on the day, but in terms of where we want him to be, he’s exactly there.

“That was always the hope, the plan. Obviously we’re not entirely through that plan yet, but we’re very happy with where we are right now.

“We came out of the Munster final without major difficulties and having the extra time gave time to get a bit of rest.

“The headline ones are Peter and Barry have done fantastically well and have resumed full training in recent weeks - they’re available for selection and that’s where they’re at. They have fully completed their recovery.

“It’d be remiss of me not to say how hard they’ve worked to put themselves in that position, they’ve worked tremendously hard. The medical team - with Cairbre Ó Cairealláin, Mark Meldrum, Dr James Ryan and Sean McAuliffe. They’ve worked really hard to get those lads back to the condition they’re in."