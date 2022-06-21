Second-half surge helps Muskerry see off Carbery challenge

Muskerry 2-16 Carbery 0-10

Muskerry qualified for a semi-final meeting with Avondhu in the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC Division/Colleges penultimate round following their victory over Carbery at Cloughduv tonight.

It was a hard-earned win for Diarmuid Kirwan’s charges. After a forgettable first-half during which they shot 11 wides (16 overall) and trailed 0-9 to 0-6, they showed much more steel in the second-half with Kevin Murphy’s goal immediately after the restart injecting them with much-needed impetus.

It was inevitable Carbery, who had only two substitutes to call upon and had a host of changes from their loss to Duhallow, would run out of steam. Still, great credit must be given to the 15 on the field, even if it was always going to be a big ask.

They put in a huge shift in the opening 30 minutes. With the wind at their backs, they got off to a bright start as wing-back Aaron Holland rifled over two excellent long-range scores.

Muskerry, boosted by the inclusion of county player Sean O’Donoghue, opened their account in the sixth minute. Scores were at a premium though, as the Carbery half-back line of Bertie Butler, James Moloney and Holland were on top.

A couple of goal chances went amiss for Carbery, yet they continued to pile on the pressure and a brace of white flags from midfielder Jeremy Ryan put them four points to one up after 12 minutes.

Ryan and Mark Walsh swapped points before Muskerry’s Tadgh O’Connell forced a fine save from Dylan Harrington in the 17th minute. With five minutes to go to the interval Adam McSweeney increased the Carbery lead to five points.

Once again, O’Connell was denied a green flag, however Muskerry did finish the half with points from David Kirwan and Brian Keating to trail by three.

Murphy’s major three minutes into the second-half, after Keating’s initial effort was saved, sparked the fightback. Mark Walsh (2), Cian O’Driscoll and Eoin Clifford all found the range within a 10-minute spell as the men in green and white started to pull away. Clifford, in particular, got through an amount of work over the hour.

Carbery’s only reply was a free from Jeremy Ryan and it proved to be their sole flag of the second period.

By the time Cian O’Driscoll blasted to the net in the 47th minute, a 2-11 to 0-10 gap opened up.

The winners found another gear to close out with white flags from Kirwan, O’Driscoll, Shane Tarrant, Keating and Dwyer.

Carrigdhoun and Duhallow will contest the other semi-final - both next week.

Scorers for Muskerry: C O’Driscoll (1-2), K Murphy (1-0), B Keating (0-1 free) and M Walsh (0-3 each), J Dwyer, D Kirwan and E Clifford (0-2 each), S Tarrant (free) and S O’Donoghue (0-1 each).

Scorers for Carbery: J Ryan (0-5, 0-1 free, 0-1 65), A Holland (0-1 free) and A McSweeney (0-2 each), A Hayes (0-1).

MUSKERRY: D Desmond (Éire Óg); B O’Mahony (Inniscarra), J Murray (Ballincollig), J Kelleher ((Éire Óg); E Clifford (Cloughduv), S Sheehan (Inniscarra), F Denny (Ballincollig); S O’Donoghue (Inniscarra), D Kirwan (Éire Óg); C O’Driscoll (Ballincollig), B Keating (Ballincollig), K Murphy (Ballinora); T O’Connell (Ballincollig), A O’Shea (Ballinora), M Walsh (Cloughduv).

Subs: S Cronin (Grenagh) for T O’Connell (40), J Dwyer (Ballincollig) for K Murphy (47 inj), S Tarrant (Aghabullogue) for M Walsh (44), A Murphy (Cloughduv) for D Kirwan (56), M Lucey (Donoughmore) for C O’Driscoll (58).

CARBERY: D Harrington (Argideen Rangers); D Murphy (Barryroe), N O’Donovan (Kilbrittain), N Barrett (Clonakilty); B Butler (Kilbrittain), J Moloney (Barryroe), A Holland (Kilbrittain); J Ryan (Ballinascarthy), M Lawton (Argideen Rangers); C Cullinane (Ballinascarthy), D Kiely (Barryroe), K O’Donovan (Diarmuid Ó Mathúna); F Butler (Argideen Rangers), A Hayes (Kilbrittain), A McSweeney (Argideen Rangers).

Subs: S Ryan (Ballinascarthy) for A McSweeney (58), D Dullea (Doheny’s) for A Holland (60).

Referee: Alan O’Connor (Ballygarvan).