Meath man Conor Nash agrees new two-year deal with AFL side Hawthorne

Nash joined Hawthorn in the winter of 2016 and has since gone on to make 41 appearances for the club.
Meath man Conor Nash agrees new two-year deal with AFL side Hawthorne

Conor Nash. Photo: Hawthorne FC

Tue, 21 Jun, 2022 - 16:23
Shane Donovan

Meath's Conor Nash has penned a new deal to stay at AFL side Hawthorne.

The extension will see him continue his growth in the sport until at least 2024.

Nash joined Hawthorn in the winter of 2016 and has since gone on to make 41 appearances for the club.

The 23-year-old has risen from a category-B rookie upon signing in 2016 to now being a key part of the Hawthorne outfit.

“Conor has made an enormous sacrifice being away from family and friends since arriving from Ireland five years ago,” said Hawthorn National List and Recruiting Manager Mark McKenzie.

"He challenged himself to pursue a foreign sport and I think our fans would agree that his commitment and development has been great to witness through his journey to date.

“His decision to extend for a further two years in the brown and gold is also a testament to the strong culture and positive environment amongst our young group.

“Conor possesses outstanding athletic attributes and continues to demonstrate a real hunger to improve – we look forward to seeing him contribute to our future success.”

More in this section

David Clifford celebrates with Paudie Clifford after he scored a point 7/5/2022 David Clifford should be 'okay' for Kerry's clash with Mayo
Peter Duggan and Sean Finn 5/6/2022 GAA chiefs rule that disciplinary decisions by email are in order
Armagh v Kerry - Allianz Football League Division 1 Mayo's year reminds Jack O'Connor of Kerry's run in 2009
<p>Kerry manager James Costello. ©INPHO/Tommy Grealy</p>

Criticism of playing style and set-up is harsh, insists Kerry minor boss Costello

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices