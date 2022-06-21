Meath man Conor Nash agrees new two-year deal with AFL side Hawthorne

Meath's Conor Nash has penned a new deal to stay at AFL side Hawthorne.

The extension will see him continue his growth in the sport until at least 2024.

Nash joined Hawthorn in the winter of 2016 and has since gone on to make 41 appearances for the club.

The 23-year-old has risen from a category-B rookie upon signing in 2016 to now being a key part of the Hawthorne outfit.

“Conor has made an enormous sacrifice being away from family and friends since arriving from Ireland five years ago,” said Hawthorn National List and Recruiting Manager Mark McKenzie.

"He challenged himself to pursue a foreign sport and I think our fans would agree that his commitment and development has been great to witness through his journey to date.

“His decision to extend for a further two years in the brown and gold is also a testament to the strong culture and positive environment amongst our young group.

“Conor possesses outstanding athletic attributes and continues to demonstrate a real hunger to improve – we look forward to seeing him contribute to our future success.”