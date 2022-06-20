Shefflin bracing his Galway charges for the bar-setters 

Having lost the Leinster final to Kilkenny, Shefflin sat down to take in the Limerick-Clare Munster final the following day and was astounded by what he witnessed.
Daithí Burke of Galway celebrates with manager Henry Shefflin the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Galway and Cork at the FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Mon, 20 Jun, 2022 - 08:10
John Fogarty

HENRY Shefflin wants his Galway charges to embrace the “massive” challenge presented by Limerick in Sunday week’s All-Ireland semi-final.

Having lost the Leinster final to Kilkenny, Shefflin sat down to take in the Limerick-Clare Munster final the following day and was astounded by what he witnessed.

“We are drained after today, so the thoughts of Limerick straight away, it’s going to be difficult. We know we are the underdogs, they have a fabulous team and we seen what they did in the Munster final.

“We were so disappointed after our Leinster final performance and to turn on the television and watch the Munster final, my god that’s what we want to try and achieve. But we have a chance, we are there and we will learn a massive amount from today. We’ll try and recover and get ready for two weeks.” 

Shefflin envisaged Galway reaching the last four but is well aware of what they are facing to make the final. “Of course I would (have envisaged it) because there are great hurlers there and you saw that in passages of their play. There’s a bit of a transition going on, but I just think that’s where we need to be aiming and there’s no point in getting to the last four unless we can bring a performance and an even bigger performance, and we know that.

“We are not foolish, we are coming up against the All-Ireland champions going for three-in-a-row so that’s the way it is, and that’s sport we love a challenge, so let's face it.” 

Shefflin applauded the honesty of players like 2017 All-Ireland winning captain David Burke on Saturday who informed him when he was ready to be benched.

"He’s been a fabulous leader for both his club first and foremost and for his county, and he’s got himself in great condition. He looks after himself really well and it’s just the way he goes about it. I think it's his love for the game and the way he thinks about the game and the way he can just go out and perform.

“He got two vital scores and even at the end, he came over to me and said ‘Look, I can do another minute or two, but I’m gone then,’ and I think it’s easy to say, ‘I’ll hang in there, I’ll stay there,’ and that’s a testament to the character and the player he is."

