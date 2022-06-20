Brian Lohan lauds Clare's spirit and character

Brian Lohan drew satisfaction from the simple fact that his players kept going.

After four early wides, three from the placed ball, their leader Tony Kelly kept going.

After a flatfooted first half display unrecognisable from their Munster final endeavours, Clare kept going.

And even after being hit for back-to-back sucker punch goals to fall six behind on 54 minutes, they kept going.

“We didn’t play well for long periods. And you know, some of our marquee guys didn’t play well, as well. But they are our marquee guys because they are marquee guys. And they keep going,” said Lohan.

“You probably have some of the most exceptional talents that have ever been produced in Clare out there and they’re really hard workers, as well. So it was great to see them respond like that.”

In a neat distillation of the 70-plus minutes, the Clare manager commended his charges for toughing it out.

“Great credit is due to our lads, we toughed it out. We were just really disappointed with the way we approached the first half and probably could have been in a worse position, but we came in level and then things went against us a bit, even though we started well in the second half. But there’s a great bunch there, a bit of spirit, and they did great in the end.

“We’ve tremendous leaders all over the field, so really happy for them. They’re getting some element of reward for doing what they’re doing. They’ve put in a huge amount of work over the last while and were very disappointed with being beaten in the Munster final I’m just happy to come out on the right side of the result.”

The Clare-Kilkenny semi-final on Saturday week will be the first championship meeting between the counties since 2006, with Lohan content that Clare have been sufficiently examined heading into the last-four clash.

“In your inter-county career, there’s only so many times that you can play. There’s only so many times that you can show how good you are. A packed house in Thurles against Wexford in a quarter-final is when we really needed to see the guys that were able to stand up. And we saw that thankfully. Kilkenny is another big challenge now and at this stage in the competition you’ve got such quality teams that are in it, so it’s something to look forward to.”