Tipperary no match for dominant Dubs

Nicole Owens hit 1-2 as Mick Bohan's side secured their placed in the All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals
Nicole Owens had the game's only goal in Dublin's win over Tipperary in the All-Ireland Ladies SFC tie at Templetuohy this afternoon

Sun, 19 Jun, 2022 - 17:52
Aisling Clery, Templetuohy

All-Ireland Ladies SFC

Dublin 1-11 

Tipperary 0-6 

Nicole Owens hit 1-2 as Dublin qualified for the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship quarter-finals following their win over Tipperary at Templetuohy.

Dublin were three ahead, thanks to Owens’ goal in the opening half, and while they found the Tipperary defence difficult to penetrate, their patience and dominance in possession ensured victory.

Dublin were on top in the opening half but scores were at a premium. The game’s opening point came through a Carla Rowe free on five minutes before Emma Morrissey equalised from a free.

Owens added her third goal in two games on eight minutes when she dispossessed a defender and slotted past Lauren Fitzpatrick. Twelve minutes elapsed before Niamh Hetherton pushed Dublin into a five-point lead with her first score. The Leinster champions should have been further ahead but were undone by poor finishing and alert goalkeeping from Fitzpatrick.

Tipperary ended the half strongly and points from Angela McGuigan and Morrissey left three between the sides at half-time.

On the resumption, Jodi Egan swapped points with Morrissey before Hetherton pushed the gap to four with her second score. Tipperary continued to press and were rewarded with points from Clara English and Sarah Ryan to again make it a two-point game. As both teams made their changes, the introduction of Hannah Tyrrell proved crucial as her free from distance extended the Dublin lead. And despite Tipperary’s dominance of the third quarter, Dublin finished strongly. Owens hit her second point from play to push the lead to five. In the final five minutes, Dublin hit a flurry of scores to seal it; Siobhan Woods, Tyrrell, Natalia Hyland and Hetherton all scored to secure Dublin’s place in the knockout stages with a big game against Mayo looming.

Scorers for Dublin: N Owens (1-2), N Hetherton (0-3), H Tyrrell (0-2, 1f), C Rowe (0-1, 1f), J Egan (0-1), S Woods (0-1), N Hyland (0-1).

Scorers for Tipperary: E Morrissey (0-3, 3f), C English (0-1), A McGuigan (0-1), S Ryan (0-1).

DUBLIN: A Shiels; T Quinn Corbally, N Collins, H Leahy; O Nolan, S Woods, E Gribben; L Magee, J Dunne; N Owens, N Hetherton, S Wylde; C Rowe, S Killeen, J Egan.

Subs: N Hyland for Rowe (30), H Tyrrell for Killeen (41), C O’Connor for Wylde (41), K McDaid for Dunne (43), M Byrne for Nolan (45).

TIPPERARY: L Fitzpatrick; A O’Shea, M Curley, E Cronin; L Spillane, N Martin, M Murphy; C O’Dwyer, C English; N Martin, M Creedon, E Kelly; C Hennessy, A McGuigan, E Morrissey.

Subs: L O’Shea for Hennessy (13), S Ryan for Curley (21), R Kiely for L O’Shea (46), G Moloney for Murphy (50), S Quirke for A O’Shea (53).

Ref: Jonathan Murphy (Carlow).

