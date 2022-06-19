Olivia Divilly stars as Galway see off Westmeath 

The Kilkerrin/Clonberne forward also played a part in her sister Siobhan’s goal on 46 minutes that put this game beyond doubt.
Olivia Divilly stars as Galway see off Westmeath 

11 June 2022; Olivia Divilly of Galway in action against Kayleigh Cronin of Kerry during the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship Group C - Round 1 match between Kerry and Galway at St Brendan's Park in Birr, Offaly. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Sun, 19 Jun, 2022 - 16:51
Darren Kelly

Galway 1-18 Westmeath 0-4 

Olivia Divilly scored 0-5 as Galway earned a spot in the quarter-finals after their first win of the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship against Westmeath in Tuam Stadium.

The Kilkerrin/Clonberne forward also played a part in her sister Siobhan’s goal on 46 minutes that put this game beyond doubt.

Playing into the wind, Westmeath took the game to the hosts at the start with Kelly Boyce Jordan finding a gap only for an advantage not to accrue. At the other end, Ailish Morrissey got Galway off the mark on three minutes.

The visitors did get on par when Sarah Dillon converted two minutes later and when Galway fouled after the restart, the Westmeath centre forward did the necessary again to put them 0-2 to 0-1 ahead.

It was a positive start for Westmeath but they began to struggle with kick outs. Leanne Coen levelled again, 60 seconds later, before two points each for Tracey Leonard and Olivia Divilly gave Galway a four-point cushion.

Galway nearly put distance between them on 14 minutes with a four-player move leading to Morrissey’s shot being blocked by Aoife O’Donnell.

Leonard’s free on 25 minutes made it 0-7 to 0-2 before Dillon replied with a Westmeath free. Two more Divilly scores from play, either side of another Leonard placed ball, gave the home side the full benefit of the wind with a 0-10 to 0-3 lead.

Westmeath struggled to break down Galway’s defence after the restart as Leonard and Lynsey Noone stretched the margin. And on 41 minutes, substitute Roisin Leonard marked her return by getting the first of three points. Olivia Divilly and Dillon traded scores before Morrissey added for Galway. And Siobhan Divilly reacted quickest when Olivia Divilly’s shot was blocked by O’Donnell to get the goal.

Roisin Leonard scored two more points as the respective managements emptied their benches. Finally, Siobhan Divilly concluded Galway’s tally in added time.

Scorers – Galway: T Leonard 0-5 (4f), O Divilly 0-5, S Divilly 1-1, R Leonard 0-3, A Morrissey 0-2, L Coen 0-1, L Noone 0-1. 

Westmeath: S Dillon 0-4 (4f).

GALWAY: A Griffin; S Molloy, S Ni Loingsigh, E Gavin; K Geraghty, N Ward, C Cooney; S Divilly, L Ward; L Noone, T Leonard, L Coen; E Noone, A Morrissey, O Divilly.

Subs: A Molloy for Geraghty (30), R Leonard for L Noone (39), H Noone for S Molloy (43), A Davoren for Coen (52), F Cooney for C Cooney (52).

WESTMEATH: A O’Donnell; L Power, M Scally, M Fagan; N Nolan, A Alford, C Kelly; V Carr, T Dillon; K Boyce Jordan, S Dillon, K Hegarty; C Blundell, K Giles, F Coyle.

Subs: S Lyons for O’Donnell (17), O’Donnell for Lyons (22), A O’Malley for Alford (30), Alford for O’Malley (31), O’Malley for Blundell (45), K Geoghegan for Giles (50), S Buckley for Nolan (50), Lyons for Fagan (55), M McDonald for Boyce Jordan (59) 

Ref: Gus Chapman (Sligo).

More in this section

Raymond Galligan celebrates 19/6/2022 Cavan see off McEntee's Sligo to reach Tailteann Cup final 
Tara Needham celebrates after scoring the winning point 19/6/2022 Tara Needham breaks Cavan hearts and sends Mayo to All-Ireland quarter-finals
Galway v Cork - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Eoin Cadogan: Cork can grumble but their painful undoing was self-inflicted
<p>19 June 2022; Orin Burke of Galway in action against Paddy McCormack of Tipperary during the Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Final match between Tipperary and Galway at the LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile</p>

Tipp pip Galway at the death to win minor semi-final thriller

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices