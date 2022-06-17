Clare boss Lohan springs huge surprise as he leaves Hayes and Duggan out despite successful appeals

No room in starting 15: Rory Hayes of Clare prepares to clear under pressure from Jack Prendergast of Waterford during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 5 match between Clare and Waterford at Cusack Park in Ennis, Clare. Pic: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Fri, 17 Jun, 2022 - 22:11
Paul Keane

Brian Lohan has resisted the temptation to call upon Rory Hayes and Peter Duggan for tomorrow's All-Ireland SHC quarter-final clash with Wexford — apparently.

The Banner have released a team which doesn't include defender Hayes or ex-All-Star forward Duggan despite being cleared by the Central Hearings Committee to play.

The duo were hit with retrospective proposed one-match bans following incidents in the Munster final loss to Limerick though were cleared by the CHC on Wednesday evening.

The Clare team announced through Clare FM tonight includes Cian Nolan and Mark Rodgers, both of whom came on against Limerick, at the expense of Hayes and Duggan. It remains to be seen if Clare follow through and take to the Semple Stadium field with the team named.

Earlier today, in an interview published by the Clare Champion, Lohan spoke of the strain that had been placed on both Hayes and Duggan by the disciplinary saga.

"It's very draining for any of these appeals," said Lohan. "Between getting legal advice and the board officers putting in a lot of effort, it is a tough process. For the guys themselves (Duggan and Hayes) it puts a strain on them. There is a mental toll. Social media is something that we didn't have to deal with in the past."

Clare (SHC v Wexford): E Quilligan; C Nolan, C Cleary, P Flanagan; D Ryan, J Conlon, D McInerney; D Fitzgerald, D Reidy; C Malone, T Kelly, S O'Donnell; I Galvin, M Rodgers, R Taylor.

Galway (SHC v Cork): E Murphy; J Grealish, Daithi Burke, D Morrissey; G McInerney, P Mannion, F Burke; J Cooney, David Burke; R Glennon, C Cooney, T Monaghan; C Whelan, C Fahy, C Mannion.

Offaly (TC v Westmeath): P Dunican; L Pearson, D Hogan, K Dolan; C Donohoe, J Moloney, R Egan; C McNamee, J Hayes; B Carroll, R McNamee, A Sullivan; J Bryant, N McNamee, K O'Neill.

