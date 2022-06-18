Wexford must go for Clare's jugular - Liam Dunne

It was the words of a seven-year-old that inspired Wexford to their last championship victory over Clare.

Then manager Liam Dunne has told the story in these pages before but it bears repeating seeing as the wait for another is going on eight years now.

Jack, his son and currently a part of the county’s U15 development squad, wanted to get his father's attention as they entered Wexford Park for that year’s first round qualifier replay against the defending All-Ireland champions.

“Daddy,” he said. ‘We're not going to a battle today, we're going to a war!"

Dunne wrote down the words and uttered them to his players before they left the dressing room. They had the desired effect. “They were in a circle, I took out the piece of paper. I then asked them, ‘Are we ready to go to war, boys?’ I tell you Lee Chin, Matthew O’Hanlon, Ciarán Kenny and these fellas nearly took the hinges off the door.

“We have to bring the war again to Clare because Brian Lohan has done a seriously good job with these Clare fellas. Are we getting them at a good time, I don’t know. The demands of that Munster final, the distraction of the two boys being suspended although I’m delighted they’re back.

“Clare are different to Kilkenny who find it hard to play against the system Davy (Fitzgerald) introduced. Kilkenny have won the last three Leinsters but they aren’t the same as they were in the 2000s, whereas the likes of Clare have the legs for that system Wexford have played. Play like we did against Kilkenny and John Conlon could end up man of the match.”

It’s Dunne’s contention that Wexford would also have won their 2013 backdoor game against Clare but for the cruciate ligament injury sustained by Tomás Waters.

“If Tomás Waters wasn’t injured in 2013, Clare wouldn’t have won an All-Ireland. We would have beaten them in extra-time, I’m convinced of that.

“I remember the referee, Mark Fanning pucking the ball out twice and Tomás Waters being on the ground and Clare getting two points. That’s a sickening thing for me looking back and the seriousness of Tomás’ injury. He was our anchorman.

“We had no fear of them as All-Ireland champions when we drew them again in 2014. I remember going over to Matthew O’Hanlon in training the first night after the draw. He said the boys are looking forward to it. A Wexford great, Tim Flood, Seánie’s father, was getting buried the day of the drawn game, and I was convinced something was going to happen in Ennis and it ended up being a great game. Podge Collins was unfortunate to be sent off for pulling David Redmond’s helmet but it was a titanic battle and it was back to Wexford Park where we won it.”

Seven of the Wexford team that won that day are expected to start in Thurles today in contrast to four for Clare. From Dunne’s last championship game in charge in 2016 to Fitzgerald’s final one last season, 60% of the starters remain unchanged and Dunne applauds Darragh Egan for introducing more young blood this season.

The class of 1996 fuel this group in more ways than one with John O’Connor’s sons Rory and Jack, MJ Reck’s boys Damien and Shane and Seánie Flood’s Conall. Dunne’s eldest boy Billy was also involved earlier in the season. “He was there for three months up to the Walsh Cup final. He was telling me he’d never say another bad word about Wexford hurling for the rest of his life such was the intensity of the training. And after doing that there was bound to be a dip later in the league.”

Off the field, Wexford have made major strides in recent years and their system of games development administration is the envy of other counties. However, Dunne is not so optimistic. “I could get myself in trouble if I answer this honestly. It’s just a personal opinion but I’d be a bit worried that it’s as rosy as people are making it out to be. Now, there is a huge amount being done. I do be at development squad trainings, they’re playing Cork in New Ross on Saturday morning, and Brendan Roche from the Martins is doing good work.

“But I think other counties are further ahead in their development of players. It feels to me like there’s a lot of box-ticking going on, a lot of jobs for the boys and I don’t like that. I’d be questioning some of the appointments being made at under-age level. It’s ‘68 since we won a minor, ‘65 since our last U20/21, so we are doing remarkably well to sustain our competitiveness at senior level.”

Dunne was one of those few outside of Clare who believed they would qualify from Munster this year. “I like what Lohan is doing. He’s moulded the team in his character and they’re a really balanced team, which has been building these last few seasons. I’m going to Thurles more in hope than anything.”

Of course he gives Wexford a chance but only if they go at Clare from the outset. “The last couple of years haven’t gone our way against them. I don’t know whether it was the Davy factor being involved with Wexford against Clare.

“I’d seriously question the tactics we played over the last number of years, the system they played. Like, he’s a great servant to Wexford and was a captain for me for a couple of years but you don’t put Matthew O’Hanlon on Tony Kelly. You have to get your match-ups right and I don’t think we have.

“When we decided last year to move Lee Chin up front alongside Conor McDonald our danger moved towards the opposition’s goal and I think that’s what we have to do on Saturday. We have to go for the jugular. We can’t hold back. There’s no point having Rory O’Connor out the field when he and Lee could do serious damage with Conor McDonald up front.”