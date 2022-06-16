Unchanged Cork clear hurt trio for Galway clash with Horgan again left on the bench

Injury concerns Robert Downey, Seán O’Donoghue and Shane Kingston all named in an unchanged team for Saturday’s All-Ireland SHC quarter-final
Back in the swing of it: Cork's Shane Kingston will retain his starting place against Galway in spite of a knock picked up against Antrim. Pic: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Thu, 16 Jun, 2022 - 22:00
John Fogarty

Cork have included injury concerns Robert Downey, Seán O’Donoghue and Shane Kingston in an unchanged team to face Galway in Saturday’s All-Ireland SHC quarter-final.

All three players picked up leg injuries and Downey and Kingston were replaced in last Saturday’s preliminary quarter-final victory against Antrim in Belfast but have been given starting jerseys for the Thurles clash.

If accurate, Patrick Horgan will again begin the game from the bench. Dropped for the clash with the Saffrons, the Glen Rovers man scored two points when he replaced Tim O’Mahony in the closing stages of the game in Corrigan Park. The only personnel change is on the bench where Daire O’Leary is fit to be included at the expense of Seán O’Leary-Hayes.

The other difference to the team is a jersey change as Niall O’Leary and Damien Cahalane exchange No2 and No5. Cahalane is one of three players announced to start who lined for Cork in their last championship meeting with Galway, the 2015 All-Ireland quarter-final defeat. The other two survivors are Seamus Harnedy and Conor Lehane, while Alan Cadogan and Horgan, starters in Thurles that day, are among the substitutes.

Once again, the team comprises 15 players from 15 different clubs. In the matchday squad, nine of the premier senior championship participants are represented in the squad, four from senior A, five from premier intermediate, one in premier junior and one in junior A.

CORK (SHC v Galway): P. Collins (Ballinhassig); N. O’Leary (Castlelyons), R. Downey (Glen Rovers), S. O’Donoghue (Inniscarra); D. Cahalane (St Finbarrs), C. Joyce (Castlemartyr), M. Coleman (c, Blarney); D. Fitzgibbon (Charleville), L. Meade (Newcestown); R. O’Flynn (Erins Own), S. Harnedy (St Itas), S. Kingston (Douglas); T. O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), A. Connolly (Blackrock), C. Lehane (Midleton). Subs: G. Collins (Ballinhassig), G. Millerick (Fr O’Neills), M. Keane (Ballygiblin), D. O’Leary (Watergrasshill), T. O’Connell (Midleton), C. Cahalane (St Finbarrs), J. O’Connor (Sarsfields), P. Horgan (Glen Rovers), S. Barrett (Blarney), A. Cadogan (Douglas), B. Roche (Bride Rovers).

<p>Galway's Conor Whelan. ©INPHO/Bryan Keane</p>

Cork should be wary of Galway kick in Thurles

