The match took place in St Michaels GAA on Monday night last.
Rebel Óg CCC to look into closing stages of Douglas-Glanmire under 14 final 

13th June 2022. Glanmire's Adam Naughton is tackled by Douglas' Ian Butler during the Rebel Og under 14 Premier 1A FC final at St Michaels GAA. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Thu, 16 Jun, 2022 - 16:33
Shane Donovan

The Rebel Óg Central Controls Committee is to look into the events of the closing stages of Monday night's Premier 1 under-14 county football final.

The game between Douglas and Glanmire at St. Michaels GAA was called off not long after the start of extra time after the Glanmire selectors took their players off the pitch.

The final score at the end of normal time was the issue of debate about who had in fact won the game. 

The Irish Examiner understands that the confusion arose when the Glanmire camp believed they had won the championship, Douglas believed the game had ended in a draw, while the referee had recorded it as a one-point victory for Douglas.

The two camps agreed to play extra time, even though Glanmire felt they had secured the win at the final whistle. 

Further confusion followed as a Douglas player was allowed to come back into play at the beginning of the extra-time period by the referee, having been black-carded near the end of normal time. 

The same player found the back of the net to put Douglas up at the start of the extra-time period, and once the Southside club added another point to their tally, the Glanmire management and players protested this, which eventually led to them leaving the field of play.

The event of the match will now be investigated Rebel Óg, who plan to discuss the issue on receipt of the referee's match report. 

The Rebel Óg CCC will then issue their findings to both clubs.

