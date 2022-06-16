Clare won't be derailed by  Munster hangover vows Cathal Malone

“We’re not a group burdened by past lives” was Tom Morrissey’s standout quote when Limerick ended their 45-year All-Ireland SHC famine in 2018.

In a way, Cathal Malone might apply the same philosophy to Clare’s wait for a Munster title, which will go into a 25th year in 2023.

Yes, the Sixmilebridge man was one of seven players who started their third provincial final last Sunday week – the Banner have featured in two other deciders since their last success in 1998.

But 30-year-old Malone, an All-Star nominee the past two seasons, is focusing on the performance more so than the past. There is consolation in knowing they emptied the tank but the historical ramifications are for others to discuss.

“We don’t really get caught up in history. For ourselves, we wanted to win – and we lost one in ’17 and ’18. Look, we know how hard it is to get to a Munster final; there’s a good few lads who’ve been there for the last few years and it’s really hard to get to one. So, we just wanted to give it everything and we felt like we did, but unfortunately the result wasn’t the one we wanted.”

After beating Cork last month, Clare captain Tony Kelly spoke only about the need to finish in the top three in Munster and qualify for the All-Ireland series. As much as the Limerick game will have drained them, that practical approach will serve the team well as they turn their attention to Wexford on Saturday.

“Yeah, as players, we want to switch our focus immediately,” says Malone. “Of course, it was disappointing, but you have to switch your focus, otherwise you’re punished the following game. If you’re not 100% tuned in, you will be punished and you will be knocked out – so we have to switch our focus immediately and there’s a big battle coming ahead on.”

If the number of supporters that hung around after the Munster final to thank their players is anything to go by, Clare will be roared on again in Thurles. The set-up feels that backing, says Malone.

“Yeah, you can see that everyone is going the same way but as a squad of players everyone is together and I think that helps then as well. The whole group, the management, are pushing each other, are ambitious and we’re a really tight group and really enjoying our hurling at the minute and maybe the Clare support sees that.”

There is confidence Kelly’s ankle problem that forced him off before the end of extra-time against Limerick will clear up for him to start against Wexford. Having shown such class and composure to send over that exquisite equalising sideline cut in normal time, Malone knows his leadership is vital.

“He’s just incredible, he really drives the standard both in training and in matches. He works incredibly hard as well and he’s always looking to improve and he’s always driving us on to improve. We want to do the same, he sets the standard and we just have to try and keep going.

“The sidelines, he’s been practising those. You can see him put them over the bar before we train. A lot of players were in no doubt it was going over the bar and the best man to take it was Tony.”

How Clare and Limerick have prospered in the championship having approached the league with more than a smidgeon of indifference may persuade others to follow suit in 2023. Malone maintains they were squad building with games like this All-Ireland quarter-final in mind.

“We put a massive focus on the league games, because we wanted to build a panel as well. We had a few injuries earlier on in the year, so we gave game-time to the younger lads. And you could see in the Munster final, there were younger lads coming on or playing, and they made an impact as well. So, it’s important for everyone to get game-time and develop a squad.”