Howard the hero as Duhallow pip Carbery at the death 

In a game where the lead changed hands on several occasions, Duhallow were six points to the good coming down the home stretch but they had to withstand a ferocious fightback from Carbery
Howard the hero as Duhallow pip Carbery at the death 

Duhallow’s Beircheart O’Connor breaks out of defence past Carbery’s Darren O’Donovan and Philip Wall, during their Divisions/Colleges Cork Premier SHC clash at Coachford. Picture: David Keane EEXXjob Echo Exam Sport 14.06.2022

Tue, 14 Jun, 2022 - 22:00
Therese O’Callaghan

Duhallow 2-21 Carbery 2-20  

A point in the third minute of stoppage from captain Seán Howard secured victory for Duhallow in a thoroughly enjoyable penultimate round of the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC Divisions/Colleges section in Coachford last night (Tuesday).

In a game where the lead changed hands on several occasions, Duhallow were six points to the good coming down the home stretch but they had to withstand a ferocious fightback from Carbery - a team that showed seven changes from the starting line-out that lost to Avondhu by five points last week.

Duhallow now join Avondhu and Carrigdhoun in the semi-finals, while Charlie Vaughan’s Carbery will battle with Muskerry for the fourth semi-final spot.

The sides were level three times in an opening quarter where Duhallow goalkeeper Ben Newman was called upon to make an early double save from Philip Wall.

With sharpshooter Tomás Howard showing well on the forty, Duhallow took command in the 24th minute when Brandon Murphy found the net capitalising on a pass from Kevin Tarrant, 1-7 to 0-6.

The advantage remained at four points approaching the break, but Ciarán O’Neill and Aaron Hayes points reduced the gap to two, 1-9 to 0-10.

A strong start to the second-half maintained that momentum with points from Wall, Darren O’Donovan and Jeremy Ryan putting Carbery one up.

A 40th minute goal from Hayes, who still had a lot of work to do after he collected a clearance from Darren O’Donovan out on the wing, stretched the lead to four.

However, Duhallow - managed by Donie O’Mahony, DJ O’Sullivan and Donal Mannix - asserted themselves once more striking the next 1-7 without reply. White flags courtesy of Seán Howard and Cathal Browne were followed by a Conor Murphy goal - Murphy had just been introduced and he teamed up brilliantly with sub Barry O’Connor to fire a goal right on the three-quarter mark.

They pushed 2-18 to 1-15 clear with a run of points from Seán Howard, Conor Murphy, Jack Curtin and a brace from chief scorer Tomás Howard.

With nine minutes of regulation left, they appeared to be in a good position.

However, Carbery regrouped once more. Although they trailed 2-20 to 1-17 with four minutes remaining, they dug deep.

Incredibly, they struck 1-3 in quick succession. Darren O’Donovan rifled over three great points while Wall raised the green flag right on the 60 minute mark.

Tied 2-20 apiece, extra-time appeared inevitable but Seán Howard broke free from his midfield position to score the winning point.

Scorers for Duhallow: T Howard (0-11, 0-3 frees), C Murphy and B Murphy (1-1 each), C Browne and S Howard (0-3 each), J O’Callaghan and J Curtin (0-1 each).

Scorers for Carbery: A Hayes (1-3), P Wall (1-2), J Ryan (0-4 frees) and D O’Donovan (0-5 each), B Butler (0-2), C O’Neill, A Holland and D Kiely (0-1 each).

DUHALLOW: B Newman (Newmarket); B O’Connor (Millstreet), M O’Brien (Dromtarriffe), S Curtin (Meelin); M Browne (Newmarket), J Murphy (Dromtarriffe), C King (Kilbrin); S Howard (Dromtarriffe, Capt), J O’Callaghan (Meelin); S Coyne (Dromtarriffe), T Howard (Dromtarriffe), C Browne (Newmarket); S O’Reilly (Kilbrin), K Tarrant (Banteer), B Murphy (Dromtarriffe).

Subs: B O’Connor (Newmarket) for S Coyne (half-time), J Curtin (Meelin) for M O’Brien (44), C Murphy (Castlemagner) for S O’Reilly (44), E Murphy (Dromtarriffe) for B Murphy (58).

CARBERY: D Dullea (Doheny’s); S Sexton (Kilbrittain), C Nyhan (Ballinascarthy), J Hurley (Kilbrittain); N O’Donovan (Kilbrittain), D Kiely (Barryroe), A Holland (Kilbrittain); J Ryan (Ballinascarthy, Capt), C O’Neill (Ballinascarthy); C Cullinane (Ballinascarthy), A Hayes (Kilbrittain), G O’Donovan (Diarmuid Ó Mathúna); B Butler (Kilbrittain), P Wall (Kilbrittain), D O’Donovan (St Mary’s).

Subs: N Kelleher (St Mary’s) for B Butler (45), D Harrington (Argideen Rangers) for D Dullea (46), C Sheehy (Barryroe) for C O’Neill (55), N Hilliard (Diarmuid Ó Mathúna) for S Sexton (58), N Barrett (Clonakilty) for N O’Donovan (58).

Referee: Jim McEvoy (Blarney).

More in this section

Mayo v Kerry - Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 5 Bryan Sheehan: Mayo the draw Kerry needed to win the All-Ireland
PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month and PwC GPA Women's Player of the Month Awards Brendan Rogers warns Clare won't be soft touch for Derry
A view of Croke Park during the game 11/6/2022 Kerry v Mayo and Cork v Dublin kept apart on Croke Park quarter-final bill
<p>The GAA are experiencing unprecedented demand for tickets for the forthcoming All-Ireland senior football and hurling quarter-finals.</p>

Close to 60,000 tickets sold in four hours for football quarter-finals

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices