Howard the hero as Duhallow pip Carbery at the death 

Duhallow 2-21 Carbery 2-20

A point in the third minute of stoppage from captain Seán Howard secured victory for Duhallow in a thoroughly enjoyable penultimate round of the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC Divisions/Colleges section in Coachford last night (Tuesday).

In a game where the lead changed hands on several occasions, Duhallow were six points to the good coming down the home stretch but they had to withstand a ferocious fightback from Carbery - a team that showed seven changes from the starting line-out that lost to Avondhu by five points last week.

Duhallow now join Avondhu and Carrigdhoun in the semi-finals, while Charlie Vaughan’s Carbery will battle with Muskerry for the fourth semi-final spot.

The sides were level three times in an opening quarter where Duhallow goalkeeper Ben Newman was called upon to make an early double save from Philip Wall.

With sharpshooter Tomás Howard showing well on the forty, Duhallow took command in the 24th minute when Brandon Murphy found the net capitalising on a pass from Kevin Tarrant, 1-7 to 0-6.

The advantage remained at four points approaching the break, but Ciarán O’Neill and Aaron Hayes points reduced the gap to two, 1-9 to 0-10.

A strong start to the second-half maintained that momentum with points from Wall, Darren O’Donovan and Jeremy Ryan putting Carbery one up.

A 40th minute goal from Hayes, who still had a lot of work to do after he collected a clearance from Darren O’Donovan out on the wing, stretched the lead to four.

However, Duhallow - managed by Donie O’Mahony, DJ O’Sullivan and Donal Mannix - asserted themselves once more striking the next 1-7 without reply. White flags courtesy of Seán Howard and Cathal Browne were followed by a Conor Murphy goal - Murphy had just been introduced and he teamed up brilliantly with sub Barry O’Connor to fire a goal right on the three-quarter mark.

They pushed 2-18 to 1-15 clear with a run of points from Seán Howard, Conor Murphy, Jack Curtin and a brace from chief scorer Tomás Howard.

With nine minutes of regulation left, they appeared to be in a good position.

However, Carbery regrouped once more. Although they trailed 2-20 to 1-17 with four minutes remaining, they dug deep.

Incredibly, they struck 1-3 in quick succession. Darren O’Donovan rifled over three great points while Wall raised the green flag right on the 60 minute mark.

Tied 2-20 apiece, extra-time appeared inevitable but Seán Howard broke free from his midfield position to score the winning point.

Scorers for Duhallow: T Howard (0-11, 0-3 frees), C Murphy and B Murphy (1-1 each), C Browne and S Howard (0-3 each), J O’Callaghan and J Curtin (0-1 each).

Scorers for Carbery: A Hayes (1-3), P Wall (1-2), J Ryan (0-4 frees) and D O’Donovan (0-5 each), B Butler (0-2), C O’Neill, A Holland and D Kiely (0-1 each).

DUHALLOW: B Newman (Newmarket); B O’Connor (Millstreet), M O’Brien (Dromtarriffe), S Curtin (Meelin); M Browne (Newmarket), J Murphy (Dromtarriffe), C King (Kilbrin); S Howard (Dromtarriffe, Capt), J O’Callaghan (Meelin); S Coyne (Dromtarriffe), T Howard (Dromtarriffe), C Browne (Newmarket); S O’Reilly (Kilbrin), K Tarrant (Banteer), B Murphy (Dromtarriffe).

Subs: B O’Connor (Newmarket) for S Coyne (half-time), J Curtin (Meelin) for M O’Brien (44), C Murphy (Castlemagner) for S O’Reilly (44), E Murphy (Dromtarriffe) for B Murphy (58).

CARBERY: D Dullea (Doheny’s); S Sexton (Kilbrittain), C Nyhan (Ballinascarthy), J Hurley (Kilbrittain); N O’Donovan (Kilbrittain), D Kiely (Barryroe), A Holland (Kilbrittain); J Ryan (Ballinascarthy, Capt), C O’Neill (Ballinascarthy); C Cullinane (Ballinascarthy), A Hayes (Kilbrittain), G O’Donovan (Diarmuid Ó Mathúna); B Butler (Kilbrittain), P Wall (Kilbrittain), D O’Donovan (St Mary’s).

Subs: N Kelleher (St Mary’s) for B Butler (45), D Harrington (Argideen Rangers) for D Dullea (46), C Sheehy (Barryroe) for C O’Neill (55), N Hilliard (Diarmuid Ó Mathúna) for S Sexton (58), N Barrett (Clonakilty) for N O’Donovan (58).

Referee: Jim McEvoy (Blarney).