Cork vs Galway: A dormant rivalry - will we see it erupt this weekend?

As a rivalry, it’s dormant. Seven years without a puff of smoke, 14 since it last erupted.

Cork and Galway may have contested six All-Ireland finals, at least two of them classics, but their last five championship meetings hasn’t borne champions.

Before losing the Division 1 final in Cork’s case and the Leinster in Galway’s, there would have been strong arguments that history wouldn’t repeat itself. But now? Joe Canning, Galway’s constant in their run of four straight SHC wins over Cork, is absent but is it going to be more of the same?



2015 All-Ireland quarter-final, Semple Stadium. Galway 2-28 Cork 0-22.

Handsomely beaten by Kilkenny in the Leinster final, Galway bounced back three weeks later to outperform a Cork team who were fancied having generated momentum in seeing off Wexford and Clare in the qualifiers. Galway set the tone with Jonathan Glynn’s virtuoso goal after 49 seconds. Cathal Mannion scored seven points from play and Conor Whelan added a second goal for a Galway side who created over 50 scoring chances, registering a whopping 23 wides. The game was Jimmy Barry-Murphy's last in his second term as Cork manager.

The winners did what?: Beat Tipperary, lost All-Ireland final to Kilkenny.

He said what?: ”Can’t wait ‘til next year, work it out yourselves. There is talent there. We were Munster champions last year, we were in the All-Ireland final two years ago. Unlucky to lose, a time-keeping error. After that, we have competed at the highest level, just falling a small bit short” – Barry-Murphy.

Survivors on Saturday: Cork (5) – Alan Cadogan, Damien Cahalane, Seamus Harnedy, Patrick Horgan, Conor Lehane. Galway (8) – Daithí Burke, David Burke, Johnny Coen, Joseph Cooney, Jason Flynn, Cathal Mannion, Pádraic Mannion, Conor Whelan.

2012 All-Ireland semi-final, Croke Park. Galway 0-22 Cork 0-17.

Not Joe Canning’s best performance against Cork but his most important as his 11 points guided Galway to their first All-Ireland final in seven years and proved to be Seán Óg Ó hAilpín’s last in a Cork jersey. The teams were level at 0-11 apiece at half-time before Galway pushed three points up only Cork’s bench to threaten an impact. However, Galway scored the final three points of the game to win through to face Kilkenny. In his senior debut season, the late Niall Donohue gave a performance beyond his years and went a long way to earning him an All-Star nomination in defence.

The winners did what?: Lost All-Ireland final replay to Kilkenny.

He said what?: “The older players were outstanding. Tom Kenny and Seán Óg especially were magnificent in the half-back line. They certainly left it all out there”– Barry-Murphy.

Survivors on Saturday: Cork (2) – Horgan, Lehane. Galway (4) –David Burke, Coen, Conor Cooney, Joseph Cooney.

2011 All-Ireland qualifier, Phase 3, Gaelic Grounds. Galway 2-23 Cork 1-14.

Another early goal here, this time from Paudie O’Sullivan inside the first minute, but unlike Glynn six years later he didn’t end up on the winning side. By half-time, Galway were five points ahead and while Cork were with four with 15 minutes remaining they were completely outclassed in the closing stages. Substitute Cyril Donnellan provided the coup de grace goal for the Tribesmen. The match ended Denis Walsh’s two-year term in charge of Cork.

The winners did what?: Lost All-Ireland quarter-final to Waterford.

He said what?: "We can't hide behind saying there is a team there for the future. Certainly, we have an awful lot of 19, 20 and 21-year-olds involved and understand what is required. I think they will be outstanding players but they certainly need another year or two to produce.” - Walsh.

Survivors on Saturday: Cork (2) – Horgan, Lehane. Galway (2) – David Burke, Coen.

2009 All-Ireland qualifier, Phase 3, Semple Stadium. Galway 1-19 Cork 0-15.

The scoreline was a tad harsh on Cork who had stayed within touching distance of their opponents until the closing stages when Niall McCarthy’s goal attempt fizzed past Colm Callanan’s post and wide. Another game when Canning hit Cork for 11, the Rebels’ forward line outside Ben O’Connor managed just three points from play, two of them courtesy of Kieran “Fraggy” Murphy.

The winners did what?: Lost All-Ireland quarter-final to Waterford.

He said what: "This Cork team has been drifting further and further off title-winning pace in recent years," then Galway manager John McIntyre.

Survivors this Saturday: Cork (1) – Horgan. Galway (0).

2008 All-Ireland qualifier, Phase 4, Semple Stadium. Cork 0-23 Galway 2-15.

The evening Canning announced himself to senior hurling with 2-12 of Galway’s 2-15 tally – Richie Murray, Damien Hayes and Niall Healy were the other scorers. Canning admitted seven years later that it heaped ridiculous expectation on him and yet his heroics and Dónal Óg Cusack’s double yellow dismissal couldn’t derail Cork from victory. Hitting Canning’s tally minus the two goals, O’Connor was in terrific form from open play and placed balls.

The winners did what?: Beat Clare, lost All-Ireland semi-final to Kilkenny.

He said what?: "I went up to Galway and said I'd give myself two years to win an All-Ireland. We didn't even win a quarter-final. We got nowhere in two years. In any man's language that's a failure” – then Galway manager Ger Loughnane.

Survivors this Saturday: Cork (1) – Horgan. Galway (0).