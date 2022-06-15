Conor Meyler to join up with Chicago Parnell's as he heads stateside

Tyrone star Conor Meyler is to spend the summer playing football in the USA.

The All-Ireland champions’ early exit from the race for Sam has opened up a rare opportunity for travel, and the All-Star wing forward is to line out for Chicago Parnell’s.

Other members of the Red Hand squad are also understood to be planning to head Stateside in the weeks ahead.

Meyler’s departure is a blow to Omagh’s League challenge. They currently top the Division One table with four wins from four, but he will be back in time for the Championship, which is not expected to start until September, with the St Enda’s set to face Ardboe in the first round.

The county players returned to action with their clubs last weekend, less than a week after Armagh brought their All-Ireland defence to a halt with a Qualifier win at the Athletic Grounds.

In recent seasons, Tyrone players were unavailable to their clubs for nine ‘starred’ games.

This year, that number was reduced to five due to the earlier start to the inter-county Championship, but the Red Hands stars have actually missed only three games with their clubs, due to their early exit from the All-Ireland series.

Meyler made his first appearance of the season for Omagh at the weekend, turning in a commanding performance at centre back as they saw off Clonoe by 1-10 to 1-5 at O’Neills Healy Park.

“Four out of four is what we were hoping for, but at this stage of the year, you’re never really happy with how you play,” said Larry Strain, now in his second stint as Omagh manager, having guided the club to a county title and to the Ulster Club final in 2014, losing by a point to Slaughtneil.

“We’re thrilled to have four out of four, but we need to be improving week on week, but it’s a funny time, with lads away on holidays and stag parties and stuff. But there are loads of players getting game time, so that’s good too.” Strain has built a team with a good blend of youth and experience, with full back Aidan Clarke impressing at full back.

The St Enda’s face a string of difficult games in the weeks ahead, starting with unbeaten Trillick this weekend.

“It’s massive, but it’s perfect for us at the minute. There are a lot of strong teams ahead of us, I think we play Trillick, Coalisland Errigal Ciaran and Carrickmore in our next four games, so that’s’ a big step up.”