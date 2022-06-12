Darragh Egan: Homework starts now on Clare

Wexford boss Darragh Egan acknowledged after Saturday’s qualifier win that his side will have to match Clare’s energy this coming weekend in the All-Ireland quarter-final in Thurles.

“Absolutely, Clare showed massive energy last week in the Munster final, it was very impressive.

“But one thing is that these lads (Wexford) are well used to playing Clare in the last few years.

“Clare have been building significantly in the last few years under (manager) Brian Lohan, and we know exactly what we’ll face next Saturday in Thurles - but we’ll be ready for it.”

Egan said his focus had been on Kerry all week ahead of Saturday’s clash, meaning “we’ve a lot of homework to do this week, because we absolutely didn’t look at Clare at all last week.

“I was in Croke Park for the Joe McDonagh final last weekend and from the 22nd minute of that game, if you take the scoring then, Kerry outscored Antrim 4-20 to 2-14 for that 55-odd minutes.

“So we knew that Kerry were going to put up a very stiff challenge, even though it was always going to be difficult for them to go again seven days after the Joe McDonagh final.

“As it transpired it was very tough for the first 45-50 minutes, so we’re glad to get out the door. We did a lot of work on Kerry for the last week because that Joe McDonagh final was a real eye-opener.”

Kerry manager Stephen Molumphy said his side would benefit from playing against a top-tier side like Wexford: “One hundred per cent, small things that show the cuteness, things happen a little quicker, players’ movement to create space . . . the lads would have learned more, and we’ll bank that.

“That’s why the more you’re involved in this the better.”

Molumphy also said that he was unaware of the launch of the All-Ireland hurling series last week in Tipperary - the counties remaining in the hunt for the Liam MacCarthy were represented at the launch with the exception of Kerry and Antrim.

“First I heard of it was when I saw the photo. It was the first time this kind of event has happened so maybe the GAA just forgot, but next year I don’t think it’ll happen again.

“I didn’t think much of it. I was more focused on Wexford, to be honest.”