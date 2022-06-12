No Cork-Kerry quarter-final clash as rivals will be kept apart in Monday's draw 

Cork-Kerry and Galway-Mayo are the two pairings that will be avoided between the provincial winners and second-round qualifier victors in Monday morning’s All-Ireland senior football championship draw.

As all four provincial runners-up were beaten for the first time since 2010, none of the finals can be repeated and therefore previous provincial meetings can be avoided.

Cork lost to Kerry in last month’s Munster semi-final in Páirc Uí Rinn, while Galway defeated Mayo in their Connacht quarter-final in Castlebar.

It means only Derry and Dublin can face any of the four second round qualifier winners – Armagh, Clare, Cork and Mayo. The quarter-finals are scheduled for Croke Park on June 25 and 26 with the Central Competitions Control Committee fixing the days and throw-in times later today.

The winners of the Kerry quarter-final will face those who win Dublin’s last-eight clash in an All-Ireland semi-final on July 9 or 10. Whoever wins through from Galway’s quarter takes on the victors of Derry’s next game in their last four.

Meanwhile, Thurles will host the All-Ireland senior hurling quarter-finals next Saturday.

As reported by the Irish Examiner last month, FBD Semple Stadium will play host to the last-six matches. Both games will be televised by RTÉ.

The Cork-Galway game takes place at 1.45pm followed by Clare against Wexford at 3.45pm. Both fixtures have to be decided on the day.

Saturday’s preliminary quarter-final results in Belfast and Tralee mean there will be no All-Ireland semi-final draw required. Should one or both provincial runners-up, Clare and Galway, win their games, they will play the opposing provincial champions, Kilkenny and Limerick respectively.

In the event Cork beat Galway, they will face Limerick providing Clare defeat Wexford. A provincial final repeat pairing must be avoided before a repeat provincial round game.

Victories for Cork and Wexford will see Kieran Kingston's side clash with Kilkenny in the last-four for the second year in succession.