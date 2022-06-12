Colm O'Rourke rules himself out of running for Meath job 

O'Rourke was speaking on RTE's football coverage today. 
Colm O'Rourke.

Sun, 12 Jun, 2022 - 17:21
Shane Donovan

Colm O'Rourke has ruled himself out of the running for the vacant Meath Senior Football manager role. 

Andy McEntee departed his role in the Meath hot-seat after last weekends defeat at the hands of Clare, having been in charge for the previous six years, but O'Rourke has insisted he is happy is his role in club management. 

O'Rourke, speaking on RTÉ this afternoon, said: "I'm involved in club management, I'm very happy in club management and I have been for quite a while.

"I did actually go for the Meath job on three occasions in the past and even somebody as stupid as I am would get the hint that when you're told 'No' on three occasions, I think that should put it to bed."

Speaking on the abuse aimed at former boss McEntee, O'Rourke said he would be turned off going into the hot-seat for that reason alone.

"My beautiful wife Patricia has a very negative view toward managing the county team and with good reason when you see the upshot of Andy McEntee going and the social media abuse than has taken place.

"People who put in enormous time at their own expense - it's not like Pep Guardiola getting £15m a year - an then being subjected to that sort of thing by unnamed people.

"I can't understand how, in a society, we can allow people to abuse others without having given their name and address. It's just a shocking endictment of society in general," added O'Rourke.

You can watch O'Rourke's explanation below:

