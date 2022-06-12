Alan Browne aiming to keep hold of man-marking duties 

Twenty-two caps dispersed sporadically over five years is not the international career Alan Browne envisaged yet corralling a world-class player could represent his rite of passage.

The Corkman was first blooded by Martin O’Neill, promoted by Mick McCarthy towards the end of his brief spell and has filled various cavities for Stephen Kenny.

In Serbia for last year’s opener World Cup qualifier, Browne was asked to replace Jeff Hendrick amid the midfielder’s struggle for game-time at Burnley. He duly anointed the opportunity with a goal.

Saturday called for a different responsibility, deputising at right wing-back for the injured Séamus Coleman and Matt Doherty. Kenny dug deep to counteract the threat of Scotland’s Andy Robertson, favouring Browne over Cyrus Christie despite it not being a natural position for the newcomer.

Once again, he was on the scoresheet. The contrast this time hinged on the goal’s significance. Instead of the opener acting as a prelude to retreating, Ireland embraced the springboard.

Stung by an opposition breakthrough in the previous pair of games, a third successive defeat in a week was off the table once Troy Parrott put Ireland two ahead by the half hour.

“It was a shocking start to the campaign,” confessed the Preston North End playmaker.

“We needed that result after the first two matches. It turned out we got the performance too. Once we got the first goal, it calmed the nerves and we really dominated the game from thereon in.

“It doesn't make up for the previous couple of defeats because we really let ourselves down. Now, we have to ensure it's not a one-off and really take advantage of the points at stake.”

Ukraine, even on neutral ground of Lodz in Poland, will carry similar threats to the one Browne subdued on Saturday.

He’s primed to retain his defensive spot – likely marking Everton recruit Vitalii Mykolenko – and will duplicate his routine of studying his direct opponent. If he’s conquered one side of Merseyside, why not the blue half?

“He (Kenny) felt I was the right person to do a job on Robertson,” explained the 27-year-old. “Obviously, I'd seen a lot of him because he's one of best - if not the best - full-backs in the world but I did some homework on him.

“I'm not sure if I’ll stay in the team for Tuesday. The performance wasn’t fantastic and I could have done better but I've managed to keep one of the best left full-backs in the world relatively quiet so we’ll see what the gaffer thinks.”

Undroppable, probably.