Andy McEntee on 2021 board exit calls and letters received during tenure

Former Meath senior football manager Andy McEntee has said that the call from a number of members of the county board last year had a negative effect on everyone involved with the setup.

Last October, the Royals were thrown into disarray when members of the board's executive committee were underwhelmed by a three-man review and voted eight to seven against McEntee serving out the final year of his current term.

However, McEntee remained in charge for the final year of his term after the vote went to the clubs inside the county.

Sport | @MeathGAA manager Andy Mc Entee has got his 3rd year. Recommendation from Management Committee didn’t get the required 2 thirds majority. Yes vote was 46, No vote 27. 1 spoilt vote. — LMFM RADIO (@LMFMRADIO) October 12, 2021

Speaking to Off The Ball this morning, days after resigning his position in the Meath hot seat, McEntee said: "Unfortunately, I think that had impact on everybody.

"It came out of the blue really...

"We weren't expecting it, I don't think the players were expecting it. I think it undermined a little bit of confidence in the players themselves and the players confidence in us [management team]."

On the vote that came to pass last October, McEntee reiterated that he had a good relationship and was well-supported by county chairmen throughout his tenure, but said that he would question the thought-process behind the individuals who brought the vote forward.

"I'd be suspicious of the motives behind some of the people who brought this about, I definitely wouldn't feel that it was in the best interest of Meath football."

McEntee also spoke about the abusive letters that he received throughout his tenure, saying, "Yeah, yeah... they weren't very nice.

"And the people that write the letters don't even have the b*lls to sign their name to it."

He continued: "A lot of them referred to Shane [McEntee] getting picked on the team, which was totally unfair."

McEntee noted that he has never been big on social media, saying he is reluctant to give time to those looking to get to him in online platforms.

He concluded that the vast majority of Meath supporters, the genuine ones, have been brilliant throughout his six years in charge of the Meath seniors.