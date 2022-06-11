Weekend Previews: Cork have done too much spadework to stop digging now

SATURDAY

All-Ireland SHC preliminary quarter-finals:

Antrim v Cork, Corrigan Park 2pm (L. Gordan, Galway) GAAGO

Would Patrick Horgan be dropped to the bench if this was an All-Ireland quarter-final? It’s a question many will be asking but it’s not as if Kieran Kingston hasn’t been preparing us for this. And as he insists Cork are treating Antrim with respect what better way to show it than to unleash Tim O’Mahony from the start as opposed to midway through the third quarter?

Antrim are on a high, this season has been a hit for them whatever happens but Darren Gleeson will want a performance. Same as Kerry, it is tough for Antrim to recalibrate so quickly to try and take down an established county but they should have fun trying and Corrigan Park has been difficult for visiting sides in the league. Still, Cork have done too much spadework getting themselves out of danger to throw away the tool now.

Verdict: Cork

Kerry v Wexford, Austin Stack Park 2pm (J. Murphy, Limerick) GAAGO

For many of Stephen Molumphy’s side, last Saturday was the third championship final defeat and it doesn’t get any easier, not when there was a poor call made against them and they fought back so fiercely. To imagine they can show the same exuberance against Wexford is difficult even though they may feel they have nothing to lose.

Darragh Egan’s side are coming to take care of business. Being held in Mullingar will be at the forefront of their thoughts and while Kerry will be respected the visitors will be looking to put this to bed long before the final whistle.

Verdict: Wexford

All-Ireland SFC, Round 2

Roscommon v Clare, Croke Park 3.45pm (N. Cullen, Fermanagh) Live Sky Sports

These two couldn’t be separated in the league in a low-scoring encounter and what might give the Rossies the heebie-jeebies is their poor championship record in Croke Park – it's 42 years since they last won there.

Clare’s own return is poorer but then they haven’t had as many opportunities to play in GAA HQ. The ghosts of that penalty shoot-out to Limerick were well and truly exorcised beating Meath in Ennis last weekend but they won’t find Roscommon as unsure or frigid as the Royals.

From midfield up, Roscommon would appear stronger and they also have the advantage when calling from the bench, but Clare’s total is greater than the sum of their parts and they shouldn’t be shaken off easily.

Verdict: Roscommon

Kildare v Mayo, Croke Park 6pm (D. O’Mahoney, Tipperary) Live Sky Sports

How appropriate that Glenn Ryan took in Mayo’s edgy win over Monaghan in Castlebar last weekend. Éamonn Fitzmaurice made the excellent point on the Irish Examiner podcast that Mayo are a team who bring their levels sufficiently high to beat what’s put in front of them.

Kildare will be unsure of themselves after being hit so hard by Dublin and yet it wouldn’t be in Mayo’s nature to bombard them in a similar fashion. They themselves have questions to answer after being so poor on their last visit to Croke Park. It was the Mayo back-line that looked the best attacking threat again last weekend and Kildare have to cut them off at source to stand a chance. Mayo are old hands at coming through these scrapes. Verdict: Mayo

Electric Ireland All-Ireland MFC quarter-finals:

Tyrone v Kerry, MW Hire O’Moore Park 4pm (J. Molloy, Galway) Sport TG4

Kerry must produce the same response Cork did after losing their phase one Munster semi-final to them and exacting revenge in the final. This Tyrone team have plenty of quality, though, and it is asking a lot.

Verdict: Tyrone

Cork v Derry, MW Hire O’Moore Park 6pm (P. Maguire, Longford) Sport TG4

Cork’s management will be keen to keep their tyros’ feet on the ground after a stunning victory over Kerry. Derry were extremely competitive despite losing to Tyrone and have to be respected.

Verdict: Cork

TG4 Ladies All-Ireland SFC

Group A, Round 1

Mayo v Tipperary, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park (S. Curley) 2pm

The uncertainty about what lies in the future for Mayo as more players head to Australia is a concern but shouldn't hamper them in the short-term.

Verdict: Mayo

Dublin v Cavan, Clann Mhuire GAA 2pm (G. Finnegan)

Meath have compelled Dublin to be more competitive earlier this season but it’s around now that they really start to show their class.

Verdict: Dublin

Group B, Round 1

Monaghan v Meath, Drumhowan 2pm (D. Carolan)

Monaghan should make a fist of this but Meath will come with all guns blazing after their Leinster final defeat to Dublin.

Verdict: Meath

Group C, Round 1

Galway v Kerry, Birr 7.15pm (M. Farrelly) Live TG4

Kerry should be able to give a good account of themselves after losing the Munster final but Galway are a little further ahead right now.

Verdict: Galway

Group D, Round 1

Donegal v Waterford, Birr 5pm (S. Mulvihill) Live TG4

Waterford have to be so wary of Donegal’s explosive attack. It’s not that they are short in that department themselves but compared to their opponents are lethal.

Verdict: Donegal

Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior camogie championship

Group B

Limerick v Offaly, Cappamore 5pm (A. Larkin)

Offaly have shown more in the opening two games and should pick up their first win of the campaign.

Verdict: Offaly

Galway v Down, Kenny Park, Athenry 2pm (G. Donegan)

Galway have had no difficulties to this point and will unlikely suffer any hiccup here as they work towards a final round clash with Kilkenny.

Verdict: Galway

Antrim v Kilkenny, Dunloy 2pm (B. Nea)

Antrim will be disappointed they dropped a point against Down and the likelihood is they lose two here.

Verdict: Kilkenny

TOMORROW

All-Ireland SFC, Round 2

Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Chaoimh 1.30pm (J. Henry, Mayo) Live RTÉ

Billy Lee, full credit to him, didn't paint as anything other than a no-show what happened against Kerry in Killarney. But Limerick have done pretty well out of the draw. There is no fear factor for them here against a fellow 2023 Division 2 team. However, the home-away arrangement does tilt the balance in Cork’s favour while you wonder just how much Limerick’s confidence has been rocked by the Munster final.

Cork are not Kerry and Limerick’s half-backs, their best performers in Fitzgerald Stadium, can bring the initiative but Cork will enjoy releasing the shackles after that chess match against Louth. Limerick will be able to match them in the physical exchanges but the home team have more finishers.

Verdict: Cork.

Armagh v Donegal, St Tiernach’s Park 4pm (B. Cawley, Kildare) Live RTÉ

The law of averages has to work in Armagh’s favour at some stage, you would think, but then you go back to Kieran McGeeney’s time as Kildare boss and he has continually found it difficult to get one over Donegal. At the same time, McGeeney’s qualifier record is a fine one and Armagh, even against a middling Tyrone, seem emancipated when they are out of the province.

Donegal won’t mind Armagh being talked up now as they have been before recent clashes. They can express themselves a bit more against a team who want to do the same but if Donegal come up short in the ambition stakes as they did in the Ulster final they will fail again.

Verdict: Donegal

Electric Ireland All-Ireland MFC quarter-finals

Dublin v Galway, O’Connor Park 12.30pm (D. Murnane, Cork) Sport TG4

It’s asking a considerable lot of Galway to recover from the disappointment of losing to Mayo earlier in the week and Dublin present a stiff examination regardless.

Verdict: Dublin

Mayo v Kildare, O’Connor Park 2.30pm (B. Tiernan, Dublin) Sport TG4

Understandably, Mayo’s players will be elated having claimed the Connacht title five days early and Kildare have had time to move on from their own provincial disappointment. A close call but Mayo to shade it.

Verdict: Mayo.