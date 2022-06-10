O'Brien makes one enforced change to Cork minor side for Derry challenge

Kieran McCarthy comes into the corner-back berth for the clash.
Cork’s Olan O'Donovan celebrates after scoring a point Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Tom Maher

Fri, 10 Jun, 2022 - 15:00
John Fogarty

Cork minor manager Michael O’Brien has made one change to the team that began the Munster final win over Kerry for their All-Ireland quarter-final clash with Derry tomorrow evening (6pm).

Tim O'Brien started cornerback against the Kingdom, but injury on the night saw him replaced by Kieran McCarthy. 

McCarthy comes into the corner-back berth for the clash.

O’Brien can call on the same forwards who completed that Kerry victory for the trip to Portlaoise including goalscorers Brian Hayes and Alan O’Connell.

CORK (MFC v Derry): J. Woods (Valley Rovers); M. O’Sullivan (Bantry Blues), C. Molloy (Nemo Rangers), K. McCarthy (Carrigaline); D. O’Donovan (Bishopstown), G. Daly (Mallow), A. Cullinane (Clonakilty); C. Geary (Kilshannig), C. Gillespie (Aghabullogue); M. Kelleher (Mallow), E. Myers (Naomh Abán), A. O’Connell (Kilshannig); B. Hayes (Nemo Rangers), G. Kearney (Kinsale), O. O’Donovan (Barryroe).

Subs: E. O’Flynn (Douglas), C. Clifford (Éire Óg), D. Gough (Clonakilty), S. O’Connell (Castlehaven), N. O’Leary (Douglas), A. O’Sullivan (Aghabullogue), J. Burke (Douglas), S. Coakley (Douglas), B. O’Sullivan (Adrigole).

