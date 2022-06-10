Chin: Wexford forced to do “a bit of fecking soul-searching" before saving their season

Facing Kerry in Tralee in tomorrow's All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final, there will be familiar faces in the opposing management for Chin
Chin: Wexford forced to do “a bit of fecking soul-searching" before saving their season

Centre of attention: Lee Chin of Wexford in action against James Maher of Kilkenny, left, during the Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Kilkenny and Wexford at Croke Park in Dublin. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Fri, 10 Jun, 2022 - 06:08
John Fogarty

Lee Chin admits Wexford had to do “a bit of fecking soul-searching" before they beat would-be Leinster champions Kilkenny to save their season last month.

A defeat or a draw would have seen Dublin qualify for the knock-out stages and Wexford dumped out. Coming off a draw against Westmeath, it was an incredible recovery to claim an historic win over the Cats on their home patch.

“During the week, there was an element of frustration involved in it, knowing that we’d left ourselves in the position that it was a knock-out championship from thereon in,” recalls the Wexford captain. “I suppose, with that element of frustration, we were able to transfer it into some form of motivation.

“We did a bit of fecking soul-searching as well. We did a lot of work on Kilkenny; we knew what threat they posed. We’ve had great battles over the last number of years, and we were going to Nowlan Park and it was a big incentive for us obviously to remain in the championship.

“We used what we could as well. During that week, someone had mentioned that we hadn’t beaten Kilkenny in Nowlan Park ever in the championship. Not that we might have played them much over the years in championship in Nowlan Park, but it was a nice thing to go there and try to achieve.” 

Facing Kerry in Tralee in tomorrow's All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final, there will be familiar faces in the opposing management for Chin – Pat Bennett and Stephen Molumphy were previously involved with Wexford under Davy Fitzgerald.

Of the six provincial teams remaining in the championship, Darragh Egan's side are considered the outsiders and Chin understands that perception of them and isn't bothered by it. 

“Well, I don’t see why there would be much talk about us, we’ve had a mixed bag championship, got results where we probably weren’t expected to, did get results where we weren’t expected to as well. But we’re happy enough keeping the talk down anyway, Kerry is the next focus, we’ll hopefully put in a performance down there and move on to the next day.

“We’re just grateful to be in the championship. We’re getting another chance at it as well. We’re coming down against an opposition that you wouldn’t regularly see much of, so it’s intriguing and, look, we’re going down at the weekend again with that attitude of it’s a knock-out championship. You’ve got to be on your game.” 

From his equalising free against Galway at the death, Chin’s influence has been felt but it’s been a slow burn for the Faythe Harriers man after his grade three hamstring injury sustained with his club in a championship quarter-final last September.

“I missed pretty much all the league, bar 20 minutes against Waterford in the semi-final. It was a frustrating thing, but when you’re seeing the work that Darragh was doing and the players, and I suppose the league campaign that they did have, it does help to motivate yourself.

“But there is an element of seeing them getting on so well in the league, that it was quite frustrating at times as well. And it’s hard to see that date when you’ll be back on the field … you get to competitive training, and it’s a long process. But I suppose being on the road for a while as well, not having many injuries, you can use it as a bit of a break, a bit of a mental break.

“I think it’s benefitted me to some degree this year, and I’m just trying to take the positives out of it more than anything. But in my own head I think there’s been some benefits.”

