Horgan dropped from Cork team in only change for Antrim clash

Patrick Horgan has been excluded from the named Cork team for Saturday’s All-Ireland SHC preliminary quarter-final against Antrim in Belfast.
The former Cork captain and all-time championship record scorer is among the substitutes and is the only change from the starting 15 that beat Tipperary last month.
Horgan has been replaced by Tim O’Mahony early in the second half against both Waterford and Tipperary and the Newtownshandrum man, who commenced the championship in defence, has been named in the full-forward line for the clash in Corrigan Park.
Horgan surpassed Joe Canning at the top of the scoring charts with his first of four frees in the win over Waterford in Walsh Park but made way for O’Mahony five minutes into the second half. He was called ashore in the 44th minute against Tipperary in Thurles having scored five points, three from frees and 1 65.
As Kieran Kingston revealed on Wednesday, the game comes too early for Daire O’Leary who returned to full training this week. On the bench, Mark Keane returns at the expense of Eoin Downey.
P. Collins (Ballinhassig); D. Cahalane (St Finbarrs), R. Downey (Glen Rovers), S. O’Donoghue (Inniscarra); N. O’Leary (Castlelyons), C. Joyce (Castlemartyr), M. Coleman (c, Blarney); D. Fitzgibbon (Charleville), L. Meade (Newcestown); R. O’Flynn (Erins Own), S. Harnedy (St Ita’s), S. Kingston (Douglas); T. O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), A. Connolly (Blackrock), C. Lehane (Midleton). Subs: G. Collins (Ballinhassig), S. O’Leary-Hayes (Midleton), G. Millerick (Fr O’Neills), M. Keane (Ballygiblin), T. O’Connell (Midleton), C. Cahalane (St Finbarrs), B. Roche (Bride Rovers), S. Barrett (Blarney), P. Horgan (Glen Rovers), J. O’Connor (Sarsfields), A. Cadogan (Douglas).