Colm Collins: Any chance to play in Croke Park is a good thing

With Pearse Stadium available, the expectation was that Clare and Roscommon would be on the road to Salthill this Saturday afternoon. The Galway city venue, after all, is where the two counties met at this very same stage of the championship six years ago.

With Ennis to Salthill less than an hour’s spin, and Roscommon-Salthill easily doable in under an hour and a half, Pearse Stadium seemed the obvious - and logical - choice to host this latest last-12 qualifier between the pair.

But no, the fixture-makers had other ideas and decided to bring the game to GAA HQ as part of a double-header with the Kildare-Mayo clash.

The reaction to dragging two counties from the west all the way to the capital has been unsurprisingly mixed as the wants of teams and their supporters don’t often tally.

For Colm Collins’ Clare, Saturday offers a first Croke Park outing since the county’s 2016 All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Kerry. That last-eight defeat represented the second time Clare had visited Croker in the space of three months, the Banner having pulled out of Jones Road in April of that year with the Division 3 League crown at the front of the team bus.

A quick study of both those Clare line-ups from 2016, set against the 19 men who saw game-time against Meath last weekend, shows just eight players - Cian O’Dea, Jamie Malone, Cathal O’Connor, Pearse Lillis, Eoin Cleary, David Tubridy, Keelan Sexton, and Podge Collins - with Croke Park experience.

For those in his panel who have never set foot on the hallowed turf, Collins sees it as “very important” that they are being afforded the opportunity to do so this weekend.

“Everyone wants to play in Croke Park. When the draw came out, I thought it would be fixed for Salthill. Delighted to get Croke Park, delighted the lads have an opportunity to play there,” Collins told the Irish Examiner.

“It is positive that we are playing games there. We'd have designs on playing there again, hopefully, and so it is good to get the opportunity.”

But what of supporters? The trip to Dublin will take longer than to Salthill - considerably longer for those in certain pockets of either county, while the price of a ticket is also more expensive on account of the game being part of a double-header, as opposed to it being a standalone fixture.”

Collins wouldn’t dream of speaking on behalf of any Clare football follower, but if he was a supporter, rather than being down on the sideline, it would in no way alter his positive outlook on Saturday’s game being played in Dublin.

“I mean this craic that went on before the Tailteann Cup about distance and all that, it's not like we are living in Australia. Dublin is two hours from here. There are journeys in Clare that take almost that from where I am.

“Everyone has their own view on it, but I think any time your own county gets a chance to play in Croke Park, it is a good thing. And I think the more often you play there, the better.

“That's all I can say on that, and I do fully appreciate that everybody's situation is different.”

Saturday marks the third time during Collins’ nine-year tenure where Clare have been involved in the last 12 of the football championship. In 2016, at Roscommon’s expense, they were successful in reaching the quarters, but were on the other side of the result against Meath three years later.

Last weekend’s first-ever win over the Royals was important for the history created, but more so for ending the county’s three-year wait for a championship victory. For all their consistency in Division 2, Collins’ group was desperate to end their winless championship run.

“The knockout had been hard on us during Covid. We didn't play particularly well either year. Anytime we got a second chance before that, we were reasonably okay. Delighted to get it this year and hopefully we can make full use of it.

“We hadn't been particularly successful against Meath, so it was good to get the win last Saturday. But the lads won't be under any illusions, we need to up it big time if we are going to go any further.

“We need to be a lot tidier with our shooting. When we create chances, we need to take them. We also need to be a lot more careful with possession and not give away silly turnovers. But we are well capable of tidying them up.”