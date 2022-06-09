Darren Gleeson: Management teams 'helpless' without Maor Foirne

Antrim manager Darren Gleeson has urged the GAA to address the issue of coaching teams being unable to communicate with their players during games.

The former Tipperary goalkeeper will lead Antrim again when they face Cork in Saturday's All-Ireland SHC preliminary quarter-final at Corrigan Park.

The Belfast venue will be full to its 4,200 capacity and, for Gleeson, it could feel a lot like last Saturday's Joe McDonagh Cup final against Kerry when he felt it was 'next to impossible' to get his players' attention during the game at Croke Park.

Prior to waterbreaks during the pandemic, the maor foirne used to take care of the communication issue but the role was discontinued last year, meaning only medics are now permitted to enter the field of play.

"Nobody can hear you on the field, you're on the sideline and you can't get messages in," said Gleeson. "You're just trying to get your message across, you're trying to bring subs in to give a message across but it's next to impossible.

"Look, everyone can be hard on the rules and the people that set the rules but you need to be able to communicate as a management team to your team on the field.

"We were screaming at two or three players (last weekend) for five or six minutes to do something. Just before half-time when Kerry got their burst of 1-3 or 1-4 or whatever it was, we were trying to get someone back to plug things and we couldn't get that message in until it was too late."

Gleeson described it as a helpless feeling for managers and argued that they need the GAA to allow them some way of getting messages to players.

"You do, you need some way of communicating," said the former All-Ireland winner. "Look, it's not to be at the rule makers all the time but communication is key, whether it's sport or life. If you can't communicate, you're in bother, aren't you?"

Antrim haven't required any extra instructions regarding goal-scoring during games this season with a remarkable 25 majors racked up in just six Joe McDonagh Cup games. They put six past Down, seven past Meath and five beyond Kerry last Saturday, a clear area of concern for Cork.

"When you have the pace that we have around that section of the field, and the stick men that we have, they create goals themselves with their natural abilities," said Gleeson.

"We were comfortable to play five at the back, or four at the back (against Kerry), to squeeze up the field and it worked for us for a long time but it also took a lot out of our legs.

"I'd say the key focus overall is to score as much as you can, whether it's goals or points. We got goal greedy at a stage in the second-half when we should have been tapping over points. We left three or four chances behind that would have put 12, 13 points in the difference."

Cork are 1/50 dead certs with the bookies and tipped to win by a healthy double digit margin though Corrigan Park has been Antrim's fortress.

They beat Clare and Laois there in last year's league and drew with Wexford while they pushed visiting Waterford to within two points in this season's Division 1 campaign.

Gleeson's long-term ambition is to build on their McDonagh Cup win, something they were unable to do after their previous success in 2020.

"We need four or five matches, Division 1 hurling, and then we need four or five matches of Leinster championship hurling to develop ourselves. We lost that opportunity in 2021 because of Covid."

Meanwhile, both All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finals - Kerry also play Wexford in Tralee - will be covered live by GAAGO.