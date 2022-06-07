Cork GAA secretary Kevin O’Donovan hits back at critics of the split season

Cork GAA secretary Kevin O’Donovan has hit back at television pundits making “grand statements” about the split season, warning that pushing back the inter-county season to August or September would significantly impact on club activity.

The split season has been a feature of discussion on RTÉ’s The Sunday Game across recent weekends, with O’Donovan calling out those who are making “big, simple” comments about the All-Ireland finals being returned to September.

The Cork county championships begin on the weekend of July 23/24 and O'Donovan has insisted that successfully concluding these competitions in time for the provincial club championships would be next to impossible if the inter-county season is pushed back.

“In regard to the split season, we know there has been a bit of commentary on that. And it is premature to say whether it is going to be a success or not.

“All I would say to anybody before they make big, grand statements on television about the split season and putting the club back another month, have a little look at the Cork championship programme from Friday July 22 out to September 4, where we will play six weeks of championship games, and tell me you can find a month there to extend the inter-county season. And if you do, fair play to you, you can have my job any day of the week,” O’Donovan told Tuesday's Cork county board meeting.

“For those people making big, simple comments about All-Ireland finals in September and the children going back to school, our job is to give people games. I remain to be convinced that the split season won't be a success. Let's see how it plays out.”

The split season reared its head later on in the meeting when Munster Council delegate Ger Lane, reporting on the most recent meeting of the Munster Council, remarked that there was "some concern" at provincial level regarding the “very early finish” to the inter-county season.

The prevailing view of the Munster Council, he added, was that the inter-county season would conclude a week or fortnight later than will be the case in 2022.

“The split season was favoured, but several points were made in relation to the very early start and the very early finish in mid-July. It was commented that there might be some bit of wiggle room for movement, but obviously not a lot. There was some concern with the early start and the very early finish,” said Lane.

Lane also revealed that the Munster Council want an input into referee appointments for Munster SHC games. Those appointments are currently made at central level.

He told the meeting that Munster Council held the view that the rule preventing U20 inter-county players from lining out at their own age grade, if they see game-time at senior championship level, needs to be revisited.

Following criticism at recent Cork County Board meetings regarding the naming of Cork teams on Saturdays and less than 24 hours before the game in question, it was confirmed that going forward Cork senior hurling and football teams will be named on Friday evenings, as was the case before this year.

Paul McCarthy of Kinsale asked for one of the Páirc Uí Chaoimh terraces to be opened for this Sunday’s Cork-Limerick football qualifier so as to offer patrons a cheaper ticket option than the €25 stand ticket.