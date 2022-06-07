Avondhu need late goal to pull away from Carbery 

it wasn’t until the final quarter that Stephen Condon’s 56th minute goal put some daylight between the teams.
Avondhu need late goal to pull away from Carbery 

Avondhu's Colin O'Brien tries to get away from Carbery's Jeremy Ryan, during their Cork Premier SHC clash at Coachford.

Tue, 07 Jun, 2022 - 22:00
Therese O’Callaghan

Avondhu 2-23 Carbery 3-15 

A competitive Preliminary Round of the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC Divisions/Colleges section eventually went the way of Avondhu at Coachford tonight. In a nip-and-tuck game, it wasn’t until the final quarter that Stephen Condon’s 56th minute goal put some daylight between the teams.

Up front, Condon and Colin O’Brien displayed their class for Joe O’Brien’s side, amassing 2-18 between them. While the winners conceded three goals in the opening half and also shot 11 wides in that period, they tightened up considerably in the second-half to progress to the semi-final in what was a solid performance overall.

However, all is not lost for Charlie Vaughan’s Carbery as they will play Duhallow next week and they can take plenty of positives from this match which was level on nine occasions, only for them to be outscored late on 1-5 to 0-3.

Carbery held a 3-6 to 1-9 lead at the interval. Full-forward Philip Wall found the net twice in the first quarter, but a goal from Colin O’Brien in the seventh minute meant Avondhu were never too far away.

It was Carbery’s third major in the 30th minute from Darren O’Donovan after he got a stick to Jeremy Ryan’s free that gave them that edge at the break.

Avondhu regrouped at half-time and set about cutting the deficit straight from the restart through Jeremy Saich, Jamie Magner, Condon and Brian Buckley to get back on level terms - Ryan was Carbery’s sole reply.

The north Cork side also introduced Davie Jones and Darragh O’Brien at the half-way mark.

It was nip-and-tuck throughout the third quarter with the lead changing hands continuously. But, Carbery were not allowed the same freedom in attack and most of the scores came from midfielder Ryan.

Avondhu moved 1-21 to 3-12 ahead with the final 10 minutes left on the clock. It was all to play for and it took Condon’s goal after he latched on to Darragh O’Reilly’s long delivery four minutes from time to finally decide the outcome in front of a fine crowd.

Scorers for Avondhu: C O’Brien (1-10, 0-7 frees), S Condon (1-8, 0-1 free), B Buckley, J Saich, J Magner, D Jones and D O’Brien (0-1 each).

Scorers for Carbery: J Ryan (0-8, 0-5 frees), P Wall (2-0), D O’Donovan (1-1), M Cahalane, M Lawton (sl), C O’Neill, D Lowney, K O’Donovan and F Butler (0-1 each).

AVONDHU: K Walsh (Kilworth); E McGrath (Kilworth), E Burke (Kilshannig), B Carey (Araglen); B Buckley (Dromina), M Keane (Ballygiblin, Capt), D O’Reilly (Ballyhooly); J O’Sullivan (Ballygiblin); D Buckley (Dromina); D Linehan (Ballyhooly), J Saich (Kilworth), C O’Brien (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels); J Magner (Killavullen); S O’Sullivan (Ballygiblin), S Condon (Harbour Rovers).

Subs: D Jones (Dromina) for S O’Sullivan (half-time), D O’Brien (Harbour Rovers) for D Buckley (half-time), L Cronin (Killavullen) for J Saich (53), P Walsh (Kilshannig) for D Linehan (53), E Cotter (Killavullen) for J Magner (62).

CARBERY: D Dullea (Doheny’s); E O’Brien (Ballinascarthy), C Nyhan (Ballinascarthy), J Hurley (Kilbrittain); D Lowney (Clonakilty), M Sexton (Kilbrittain), G O’Donovan (Diarmuid O’Mathúna); M Cahalane (Bandon), J Ryan (Ballinascarthy, Capt); M Lawton (Argideen Rangers), C O’Neill (Ballinascarthy), K O’Donovan (Diarmuid O’Mathúna); D O’Donovan (St Mary’s), P Wall (Kilbrittain), F Butler (Argideen Rangers).

Subs: A Hayes (St James) for M Cahalane (20 inj), S White (Clonakilty) for A Hayes (38), C Calnan (Bandon) for G O’Donovan (50), C Cullinane (Ballinascarthy) for D O’Donovan (53).

Referee: Brendan Barry Murphy (Aghabullogue).

More in this section

Cork GAA secretary Kevin O’Donovan hits back at critics of the split season Cork GAA secretary Kevin O’Donovan hits back at critics of the split season
Armagh v Tyrone - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 1 Peter Canavan: Tyrone were devoid of hunger and cohesiveness
Andy McEntee 4/6/2022 Shane McEntee condemns abuse of his father Andy as Meath manager
Avondhu need late goal to pull away from Carbery 

Kelleher frees lead the way as Carrigdhoun battle past Muskerry after extra-time

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices