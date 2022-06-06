Cork and Limerick get Sunday billing

Cork’s senior teams will play on separate days this weekend, the hurlers in Belfast on Saturday and the footballers in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday.
The All-Ireland SHC preliminary quarter-final against Antrim has been scheduled for Corrigan Park at 2pm on Saturday, while the Round 2 SFC qualifier against Limerick is fixed for Sunday at 1.30pm.
Limerick owed Cork a game as per their home-away agreement and so the Munster runners-up will travel south for the backdoor game with the winners entering the All-Ireland quarter-finals two weeks later.
All four football qualifiers are televised, Sky Sports broadcasting the Saturday Croke Park double-header, Clare and Roscommon clashing at 3.45pm and the meeting of Kildare and Mayo at 6pm.
As well as showing the Cork-Limerick match on Sunday, RTÉ will be broadcasting the Armagh-Donegal qualifier in Clones’ St Tiernach’s Park at 4pm.
The Kerry-Wexford hurling qualifier also has a Saturday 2pm throw-in.
The Tailteann Cup semi-finals in Croke Park on Sunday week have also been confirmed, Sligo and Cavan facing off at 1.45pm and the Westmeath-Offaly game starting at 4pm. Both games will be shown live by RTÉ.