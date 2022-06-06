Cork and Limerick get Sunday billing

Limerick owed Cork a game as per their home-away agreement and so the Munster runners-up will travel south for the backdoor game with the winners entering the All-Ireland quarter-finals two weeks later.
Brian Hurley of Cork is tackled by Daire Kelly, left, Sam Mulroy of Louth during Saturday's All-Ireland SFC qualifier at Páirc Ui Chaoimh 

Mon, 06 Jun, 2022 - 14:05
John Fogarty

Cork’s senior teams will play on separate days this weekend, the hurlers in Belfast on Saturday and the footballers in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday.

The All-Ireland SHC preliminary quarter-final against Antrim has been scheduled for Corrigan Park at 2pm on Saturday, while the Round 2 SFC qualifier against Limerick is fixed for Sunday at 1.30pm.

All four football qualifiers are televised, Sky Sports broadcasting the Saturday Croke Park double-header, Clare and Roscommon clashing at 3.45pm and the meeting of Kildare and Mayo at 6pm.

As well as showing the Cork-Limerick match on Sunday, RTÉ will be broadcasting the Armagh-Donegal qualifier in Clones’ St Tiernach’s Park at 4pm.

The Kerry-Wexford hurling qualifier also has a Saturday 2pm throw-in.

The Tailteann Cup semi-finals in Croke Park on Sunday week have also been confirmed, Sligo and Cavan facing off at 1.45pm and the Westmeath-Offaly game starting at 4pm. Both games will be shown live by RTÉ.

Antrim v Cork, Corrigan Park 2pm Kerry v Wexford, Austin Stack Park 2pm.

Roscommon v Clare, Croke Park 3.45pm Sky Sports.

Kildare v Mayo, Croke Park 6pm Sky Sports.

Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Chaoimh 1.30pm RTÉ.

Armagh v Donegal, St Tiernach’s Park 4pm RTÉ.

