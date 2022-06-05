Béal Átha an Ghaorthaidh to take on Naomh Conaill in Comórtas final

Béal Átha an Ghaorthaidh have a chance to win the Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta Senior competition for the first time in their history as they take on Naomh Conaill of Donegal in Monday's final (4pm).

With the Gaeltacht club competition returning after a two-year hiatus due to Covid, Béal Átha an Ghaorthaidh will go into today’s final full of confidence after an impressive win over defending champions, An Ghaeltacht of Kerry.

This year’s finals are being hosted in Leitir Móir in Galway and Béal Átha will have fond memories of Páirc an Mháimín, having won the Junior competition the last time the competition was held at the venue back in 2002.

Ben Seartan was the main man for Béal Átha in last night’s semi-final, kicking 1-7 as his side led from pillar to post. Seartan’s brother Donagh also contributed 1-3 while midfielder Conchúr Ó Loingsigh chipped in with four points.

Having squeezed passed Bearna of Galway in the quarter-finals, Béal Átha produced a more complete performance yesterday and were six points clear before An Ghaeltacht registered their first score.

Béal Átha were 0-10 to 0-6 ahead at the break and while An Ghaeltacht kicked the first two scores of the second half, the tie was effectively settled when Ben Seartan flicked the ball home midway through the second half to put Béal Átha 1-13 to 0-7.

An Ghaeltacht kicked some late scores but Béal Átha closed out proceedings with a goal from Donagh Seartan. Twenty years after their Junior victory, Béal Átha will hope to go one better and claim the Senior crown this evening.

Naomh Conaill overcame hosts Naomh Anna after extra-time in the second semi-final, 3-12 to 1-14.

Cill Chomáin of Mayo and Gaeil Fhanada from Donegal will face each other in the men’s Junior final (12pm) while Naomh Anna, Leitir Móir and Gleann Fhinne of Donegal will face off in the Senior ladies final at 2pm.