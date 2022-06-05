Leinster Senior Hurling Championship final talking points

Leinster SHC final talking points

Kilkenny just don’t lose to Galway in Croke Park

In the lead-up to Saturday, a dominant theme was Henry Shefflin’s presence in the Galway camp and how that know-how and in-depth knowledge would give Galway an added edge which they have too long lacked against Kilkenny. For a finish though, the pattern and trend of the match was all too familiar for Galway.

Galway scored first and never led again. They only trailed by two points at half-time having played against a stiff breeze, but they failed to build on that platform and kick on. Kilkenny only scored three points from play in the second half but they wore Galway down with relentless intensity and claustrophobic tackling, just as they have done so often in the past.

Galway’s discipline was poor. They could have had three red cards. Galway were disappointed with some of James Owens’ decision making but Galway have some poor tacklers that were serially punished. Despite their grievances with Owens, Galway still had enough chances, and were awarded enough frees, to win the game. Conor Cooney had two frees in the last quarter close to goal that should have been converted but weren’t.

Kilkenny largely controlled the aerial battle. The Galway defence did well but Galway had no real grip around the middle third as the game progressed. Their profligacy was exacerbated further by their poor decision making and too much wasted ball. Galway turned over the ball 34 times. And Kilkenny mined 0-12 from that possession.

There is no better team than Kilkenny to hound a team into making mistakes and forcing them to crack. And then ruthlessly punish them for those errors.

In the last 12 years, Galway have now played Kilkenny on 10 occasions in Croke Park. And they have won just once. In that context, Saturday’s outcome followed a familiar script.

Plenty of goal chances but no green flags

When Kilkenny were in their pomp under Brian Cody and driven by Henry Shefflin, there was only one way to beat them – goals. When Galway shocked them in the 2005 All-Ireland semi-final, they bagged five goals. When Kilkenny were next beaten again in the championship in the 2010 All-Ireland final, Tipperary raised five green flags. Tipp only scored two goals in the 2016 All-Ireland final but they could have had six.

Kilkenny are no longer that same dominant force but that goals theory still applies more than ever, especially in Croke Park, and particularly when it comes to Galway. Shefflin knows that better than anyone but Galway’s failure to raise a green flag, especially early on, was critical to them always chasing the game.

Over the 70 plus minutes, Galway created seven goal chances, a couple of which were only half-chances, but aside from Eoin Murphy’s consistent excellence, Galway should have nailed at least three of them, which would have put a totally different complexion on the match.

Yet that was also in synch with Galway’s profligacy throughout the match. In the first half, Galway’s conversion rate was just 44%. By the end of the match, it had only jumped to 46%. Kilkenny’s conversion rate was only 58% but it was still more than enough with Galway’s inaccuracy.

TJ still the Master

When TJ Reid won a high ball in the 40th minute of Saturday’s game, it was his first possession for over 20 minutes. Reid only had six possessions over the 70 plus minutes. He didn’t score from play. He only had one shot at the target. And yet, again, Reid was absolutely central to another Leinster title for Kilkenny.

Reid’s dead-ball striking was deadly, again, nailing 12 points from 13 shots. That could have actually been 11 from 11 because a free from near the sideline inside his own 65 in the first half went to HawkEye, when no data was available to tell if the shot was a score or a wide.

A significant number of those frees in the second half were difficult shots, from distance and into the breeze, but Reid nonchalantly arrowed them over the bar. That accuracy was even more critical again when compared with Conor Cooney’s accuracy from placed balls, which was just 64%.

Reid’s involvement from open play may have been limited but he still made one of the biggest plays of the match. When Galway had reduced the deficit to two points with ten minutes remaining and they finally seemed to have momentum, Reid grabbed the next puckout and was fouled for a free he converted. Reid was always locked on. He eschewed a shot from a free in the second half by playing a pass to Adrian Mullen, which ended in a ’65 that Reid converted. Free takers will always have an advantage but Reid’s consistency has been incredible; in the last nine Leinster finals, Reid has now been the top scorer in seven of them.

Galway so dependent on Whelan

In the 44th minute, a Conor Cooney free came off the post and Conor Whelan pounced on the break like a hawk. Whelan got off his shot about ten metres from goal, at an angle, but it was saved by Eoin Murphy.

Whelan put his hands on his head because he knew he didn’t strike it as well as he’d hoped. He also had a goal chance just before half-time but the angle was tight and Murphy stood up well to the shot at the near post.

During the league, there were stages when Whelan was drifting too far from goal but he never strayed too far from the number 14 position on Saturday because Galway needed his threatening presence there. Whelan had another half-goal chance just before half time when Brian Concannon tried to play him in but the execution of the pass left Whelan with too much to do and the chance was spilled.

Whelan ended with four points from ten possessions. He was also fouled for a converted free while he won another ball that led to a score. Whelan also set up two more Galway shots, both of which drifted wide.

He did torment Huw Lawlor for long stages but Whelan is a brilliant player, incredibly strong on the ball, and Lawlor manfully stood up to the task. Some of the balls played into Whelan in the second half left him with an awful lot to do but it was all the harder again to manufacture anything from that possession with Lawlor’s discipline, smart feetwork and intelligence.

After Whelan scored two excellent points just after half-time, he looked set to take over the second-half, just as he had against Dublin when scoring five points and being fouled for a penalty from seven possessions. Yet Whelan’s goal chance in the 44th minute was his last shot of the match. That was mostly down to the paucity of the supply but Lawlor deserves credit too.