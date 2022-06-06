Henry Shefflin surprised by flat Galway effort

A repeat of this Leinster final performance in Saturday week’s All-Ireland quarter-final and Galway’s season will be over, warned manager Henry Shefflin.

A flat performance in a flat game, Galway will head to what is expected to be Thurles for their last-six game against one of the preliminary quarter-final winners with lingering doubts.

“Truthfully, if we perform like that against any team in two weeks’ time, we will not win,” Shefflin said. “So it’s hurting tonight, hurt tomorrow, and then you just get back on to the training field next week, and you need to bring that hurt to your performance because we can talk and say all the words that you want to, but you just have to perform when the white ball is thrown in.

“We get back on the field, we go again. Obviously, you look at personnel and see if there’s anyone outside the 26 who can come in, is there anyone in the subs who can make a start.

“You have to take a look at all those things. I think the difference is probably personnel. I don’t think you’re going to change that much in two weeks.”

Having progressed through to the round-robin stages and only deprived of the full complement of points by a last-minute free by Lee Chin in Wexford, it was an unexpected display by Galway, Shefflin admitted.

“It’s hard to put into words because we didn’t see this coming. We performed fairly well in the round robin, we topped the group and probably should have had all the points.

“There was a good energy about us, there was good work rate, there was good intent in everything we did, there was intensity all over the place, and training has been good the last couple of weeks.

“So, I definitely felt that we’d get a performance. Whether it was going to be good enough, that was going to be down to Kilkenny, but that just never happened. That’s the overriding emotion, that disappointment.”

Shefflin credited Kilkenny for their defensive work in the second half. “Even with 45, 50 minutes gone, Kilkenny are a couple of points up, you’re kind of waiting for Galway to come and they just never came. That’s a reflection of Kilkenny as well to be fair, they did their defensive duties very well and they were just getting into the breaks better than ourselves.”