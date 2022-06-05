Armagh send All-Ireland champions Tyrone crashing out

A deserved six point victory for Kieran McGeeney's charges means Tyrone fail once again to retain their All-Ireland crown
5 June 2022; Stefan Campbell of Armagh celebrates after kicking a point during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 1 match between Armagh and Tyrone at Athletic Grounds in Armagh. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Sun, 05 Jun, 2022 - 15:31
Declan Bogue

Armagh 1-16 Tyrone 1-10

All-Ireland and Ulster champions Tyrone are no longer part of the Championship conversation after the greatest Armagh performance of the Kieran McGeeney management era blew them off the Athletic Grounds park.

As good as Armagh were here in patches, Tyrone were a shadow of themselves from last year when they brought enormous energy to everything they did. 

Here, they were bested in every department by a team that began this game with no fewer than five changes to the team that started against Donegal.

A huge worry for Armagh is the health of Connaire Mackin who was stretchered off the pitch in the closing moments after he collided with Michael McKernan.

A return for Mattie Donnelly meant Tyrone started the same forward line that started the All-Ireland final. At the same time they were leaving plenty of weaponry to roll off the bench with Footballer of the Year Kieran McGeary, Cathal McShane and the Canavan brothers in reserve.

But despite all that, they were nowhere near Armagh. Six points does not flatter the men in orange who had a sensational performance from goalkeeper Ethan Rafferty – questioned widely after the Donegal defeat – who scored a point from play in each half.

Tyrone got off to the best possible start after three minutes when Conor McKenna had the ball in the net. But they only scored twice in the opening 27 minutes prior to a minute’s applause for the Harte and McAreavey families following a week in which the memory of the murdered Michaela McAreavey was disgustingly abused at a gathering of the Orange Order.

After chipping away at a few points Armagh took the lead on 15 minutes when Aidan Nugent received a pass from Paddy Burns, burned Ronan McNamee for pace along the endline and beat Niall Morgan on his near post.

Two more goal chances followed for Armagh, who shockingly only went on at half time one point up given their dominance.

In the second half, they beat Tyrone by double scores, ten points to five. The Red Hands finished the day with just 1-4 from play.

Scorers for Armagh: A Nugent (1-1), R O’Neill (0-4, 3f), E Rafferty, S Campbell, A Murnin (0-2 each), C O’Neill, S Sheridan, R Grugan, J Duffy, C Turbitt (0-1 each). 

Scorers for Tyrone: D McCurry (0-7, 4f, 1 mark), C McKenna (1-0), P Harte, C Kilpatrick, R Donnelly (0-1 each).

ARMAGH: E Rafferty; J Morgan, A Forker, P Burns; A McKay, G McCabe, J Óg Burns; S Sheridan, B Crealey; R Grugan, S Campbell, C O’Neill; A Nugent, R O’Neill, J Duffy.

Subs: C Mackin for P Burns (33m), C Turbitt for O’Neill (HT), A Murnin for Nugent (60m), J Hall for Duffy (60m), M Shields for Mackin (67m), R McQuillan for Sheridan (74m). 

TYRONE: N Morgan; P Teague, R McNamee, P Hampsey; M McKernan, P Harte, R Brennan; C Kilpatrick, F Burns; C Meyler, M O’Neill, N Sludden; D McCurry, M Donnelly, C McKenna. 

Subs: K McGeary for Teague (31m), R Donnelly for Sludden (HT), D Canavan for Burns (50m), C McShane (55m), M McGleenan (74m). 

Referee: David Goldrick (Meath).

