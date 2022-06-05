Hungry Clare rally to beat Meath and make Royal history

All-Ireland Qualifier: Clare 1-11 Meath 1-9

When Clare eased into a seven-point lead 28 minutes into this poor quality All-Ireland qualifier it looked as if Colm Collins’ side had finally cracked the code when it came to beating Meath.

They did that, but in the end it was only just as they had to rectify a nightmarish second half, in which they hit ten wides and missed a penalty, behind them with a late scoring burst that finally put Meath out of their misery.

A Keelan Sexton 45 and a brilliant point from play by corner-back Manus Doherty did for Clare what no team from the county had managed in 43 years — a victory over Meath that fired them to within one more win of a first All-Ireland quarter-final since 2016.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said manager Colm Collins afterwards, “because we’ve had a bad time against them. Five times they’d beaten us in my time in league and championship, so it was great to finally win one of these games,” he added.

That they were made to dig so deep in the final minutes to secure this first victory over the Royal since the months after the Miltown Massacre in 1979 was entirely of their own making, because after racing into a 1-3 to no score lead after 17 minutes and then leading 1-6 to 0-2 approaching the 30th minute, this game looked done.

Clare were impressive in this period, attacking half-backs Ciaran Russell and Jamie Malone and the tigerish Cian O’Dea put them on the front foot and the scores flowed, with Pearse Lillis’s 12th-minute goal when he flicked captain Eoin Cleary’s delivery to the net from close range being the platform for a dominant first-half display.

Malone, Cleary, Emmet McMahon and Darren O’Neill also hit good points as Clare put daylight between themselves and a poor Meath side — that showed four changes from the side beaten by Dublin in the Leinster semi-final — that only opened their account in the 18th minute when Thomas O’Reilly landed from distance.

It was a case of better late than never, however, because from there Andy McEntee’s charges finally fronted up and gave themselves a lifeline in the last five minutes of the half when hitting four out of the last five points through Jack O’Connor, Jason Scully, Eoin Harkin and Cillian O’Sullivan. That made it 1-7 to 0-6.

It got better for Meath four minutes into the second half when full-back Conor McGill drilled home a penalty that was awarded after Joey Wallace was fouled. Then, as Clare’s wides mounted, Meath hit the front for the first time in the 42nd minute when Daithi McGowan pointed and it looked as if they would kick on to victory.

That Clare eventually found a way can be put down to the home side's hunger — nothing more, nothing less, as Colm Collins admitted afterwards. “Every day they go out they give everything that they have and when things have gone against them they’ve still fought and fought on their backs,” he said. “When you’ve a group like that you’re never giving up the ghost and they didn’t and came good at the end.”

They came good thanks to hitting the last three points — captain Eoin leveled matters at 1-9 apiece on 60 minutes and despite the hammer blow of a missed David Tubridy penalty two minutes later they came again with Sexton and Doherty sending Clare supporters in the 2,460 attendance into raptures at the end.

Scorers for Clare: E Cleary (0-4, 2f), P Lillis (1-0), E McMahon (0-2), D Tubridy (0-1f), D O’Neill (0-1), J Malone (0-1), K Sexton (0-1, 1’45), M Doherty (0-1).

Scorers for Meath: C McGill (1-0 pen), C O’Sullivan (0-2, 1m), T O’Reilly (0-1), M Costello (0-1), J O’Connor (0-1f), J Scully (0-1), E Harkin (0-1), D McGowan (0-1), B McMahon (0-1f)

CLARE: T O’Callaghan; M Doherty, C Jordan, C O’Dea; A Sweeney, C Russell, J Malone; D O’Neill, C O’Connor; P Lillis, E Cleary, E McMahon; G Cooney, D Tubridy, A Griffin.

Subs: K Sexton for Griffin (32), B Rouine for McMahon (46), P Collins for Cooney (48), C Rouine for Sweeney (63).

MEATH: H Hogan; R Clarke, C McGill, E Harkin; C Hickey, P Harnan, D Keogan; B Menton, D McGowan; J Scully, T O’Reilly, J O’Connor; M Costello, C O’Sullivan, B McMahon.

Subs: J McEntee for Hickey (23), J Wallace for Scully (Half-Time), E Wallace for O’Connor (Half-Time), J Morris for McMahon (58), S Walsh for O’Reilly (62).

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare)