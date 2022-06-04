'We have a settled panel, a settled attitude and a settled spirit' - Cody not concerned by critics 

Kilkenny’s manager Brian Cody celebrates at the final whistle

Sat, 04 Jun, 2022 - 21:55
John Fogarty, Croke Park

Hailing this latest in a hat-trick of Leinster titles as “a great night for Kilkenny," Brian Cody said he was not concerned about criticism that he didn’t have a settled team.

The Cats may have won their first Bob O’Keeffe Cup having lost twice in the competition but their display was a vast improvement on their previous outing against Wexford.

Again, Cody chopped and changed his personnel, but it worked in delivering yet another provincial crown. 

“I’m always saying about the quality of our panel, everybody is not absolutely thrilled about our team or anything else and people talk about why haven’t we a settled team. I’ve never in my life been concerned about having a settled 15, we have a settled panel, a settled attitude and a settled spirit, and that’s very strong and was proven tonight. We can bring in players or leave out players and it doesn’t change the potential in our team.” 

Losing to Galway by a point in the round-robin game did not inspire the players to right wrongs in Croke Park on Saturday evening. 

“I wouldn’t say so. We lost in Salthill to a point. Kilkenny have gone to Salthill and Croke Park many times over the years and always found Galway a really serious challenge and come out on the wrong side of it at different times. We lost the game, of course we were disappointed to lose the game, but you don’t need that extra kind of motivation to go ahead and compete and try and win the Leinster final. That’s all there for you, it’s worth going after.” 

It was one of the poorest Leinster finals in recent times but Cody understandably wasn't worried about the spectacle. 

“It doesn’t really matter as long as you win it. The game, once it’s out there in front of you, if you’re scoring your frees and you know TJ’s free-taking tonight was absolutely immense and was so important. So, the game can take on any kind of a stage at different times and tonight I suppose there was a relatively high free count but that happens.” 

Asked about scoring just three second-half points from play, two of them in additional time, Cody remarked: “We could have got eight or nine from play and lost the game and that would have concerned me. I’m not in the slightest bit concerned about what happened because it was a night when you had to put your shoulder to the wheel, everybody had to put their shoulder to the wheel, we’re playing a top class team. I thought we won by five points so that’s something.”

