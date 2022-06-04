Cause for celebration: Clare end 43 year losing streak to Meath  

All-Ireland SFC Qualifier (R1)

Clare 1-11

Meath 1-9

For Clare a famous first in over 40 years, while for Meath and their manager Andy McEntee the endgame as they crashed out of this year’s All-Ireland race in disappointing fashion on Saturday evening.

That’s this game in microcosm, while if you enlarge things it makes for grim and happy tidings - depending on which camp you occupied at the end of 70 largely uninspired minutes of action in this Round 1 Qualifier.

In the first-half it looked as if Clare would coast home as they led by 1-6 to 0-2 as half-time approached, but from there they nearly threw it all away only to come good again in the closing minutes with points by Keelan Sexton and corner-back Manus Doherty winning the day.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said manager Colm Collins afterwards, “because we’ve had a bad time against them. Five times they’d beaten us in my time, so it was great to finally win one of these games,” he added.

Indeed, Clare hadn’t beaten Meath in competitive action since 1979, when in the wake of the Miltown Massacre at the hands of Kerry they travelled to Navan and put one over on the Royal County.

That 43-year gap was bridged thanks to a brilliant finish when they put the nightmare of ten second-half wides and a missed penalty behind them to fire over the crucial scores just when it looked as if Meath would come back from the dead of their first-half display to prevail. Clare looked very good in the first half, with a 12th-minute goal from Pearse Lillis when he flicked an Eoin Cleary effort to the net being the big score as they put daylight between themselves and a poor Meath outfit.

The goal helped Clare take command after a cagey start in what was both sides’ first Qualifier game since they met three years ago in Portlaoise when Meath edged home by a point in a high-scoring contest.

This never really reached that standard but, it didn’t bother the home side as they led by 1-3 to no score after the first quarter, stretching that out to seven before Meath finally got to the pitch of the contest with good points by Eoin Harkin, Jason Scully and Cillia O’Sullivan before the break bringing it back to a 1-7 to 0-6 game.

It got better for Meath on the turnover with a penalty four minutes in that driven to the net by full-back Conor McGill igniting their challenge. As Clare’s wides mounted, Meath hit the front for the first time in 42nd minute when Daithi McGowan pointed, but in the end it was the home side that found the reserves to get them over the line.

David Tubridy’s missed penalty in the 62nd minute could have been the hammer blow for Clare, but instead, it saw them dig deeper again to leave their supporters in the 2,460 crowd in raptures.

Scorers for Clare: E Cleary (0-4, 2f), P Lillis (1-0), E McMahon (0-2), D Tubridy (0-1f), D O’Neill (0-1), J Malone (0-1), K Sexton (0-1, 1’45), M Doherty (0-1).

Scorers for Meath: C McGill (1-0 pen), C O’Sullivan (0-2, 1m), T O’Reilly (0-1), M Costello (0-1), J O’Connor (0-1f), J Scully (0-1), E Harkin (0-1), D McGowan (0-1), B McMahon (0-1f).

CLARE: T O’Callaghan; M Doherty, C Jordan, C O’Dea; A Sweeney, C Russell, J Malone; D O’Neill, C O’Connor; P Lillis, E Cleary, E McMahon; G Cooney, D Tubridy, A Griffin.

Subs: K Sexton for Griffin (32), B Rouine for McMahon (46), P Collins for Cooney (48), C Rouine for Sweeney (63).

MEATH: H Hogan; R Clarke, C McGill, E Harkin; C Hickey, P Harnan, D Keogan; B Menton, D McGowan; J Scully, T O’Reilly, J O’Connor; M Costello, C O’Sullivan, B McMahon.

Subs: J McEntee for Hickey (23), J Wallace for Scully (Half-Time), E Wallace for O’Connor (Half-Time), J Morris for McMahon (58), S Walsh for O’Reilly (62).

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare)