From suited to booted: Paddy Dunican departs sister's wedding to play for Offaly

BEFORE AND AFTER: Paddy Dunican travelled from his sister's wedding to play in Offaly's Tailteann Cup win over New York in O'Connor Park.

Sat, 04 Jun, 2022 - 16:48
Colm O’Connor

Offaly goalkeeper Paddy Dunican was a busy man on Saturday. 

The early hours of the day were filled with smiles and snapshots as he and his family celebrated his sister's wedding.

But then there was an urgent diversion for the Shamrocks's star.

Offaly's Tailteann Cup quarter-final against New York was the sole game of the competition to be played this afternoon so as to facilitate their opponents' return flight to the Big Apple 

That meant Dunican had to make a quick dash from the ceremony to join his teammates at O'Connor Park for the 2pm throw in. 

It all worked to perfection with Dunican keeping a clean sheet (and converting a free) in the 3-17 to 0-11 win

The Offaly GAA twitter account provided the background to the custodian's amazing commitment: "Fair dues to Offaly goalkeeper Paddy Dunican who managed to sneak away from his sister's wedding ceremony without anyone noticing in order to play in the Tailteann Cup v New York this afternoon. 

"Kept a clean sheet too! Hope he makes it back in time for the main course..."

Offaly will contest the semi-final in Croke Park on Sunday 19th June with the semi-final draw takes place on Monday morning. Dunican will hope for a less stressful day in that next outing.

