Liam Cahill commits future to Waterford

Waterford manager Liam Cahill has committed himself to another season at the helm.

Uncertainty surrounded Cahill's future following the side's failure to emerge from the Munster SHC group stages last month.

Cahill steered Waterford to an Allianz League title in the spring but their season derailed in spectacular fashion with Championship defeats to Cork and to Clare.

However, Cahill told TG4’s Seó Spóirt on Friday night that he intends to 'get back on the horse' again and attempt to solve the problems which derailed their summer.

He said: “It’s going to take a job of work with management and players to see can we come up with some of the answers in relation to our demise in form so rapidly over the last number of weeks.

He added: “We are all very adamant that we will dust ourselves down and pick ourselves up and go again — that’s what we do as players and management, and we can’t wait for next December to come around and get back on the horse again, and get going.”