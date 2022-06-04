Armagh need signature win to convince themselves this is still working

IN rummaging through the team sheets and lineouts of Armagh over the past eight seasons, one thing jumps out.

Apart from Jamie Clarke, who can be considered an exotic creature who enjoys his free-will, very few players have walked away from the county panel unless injury and long service has brought a natural end to things.

Across the county boundary in Down, they dream of such a dedicated cohort. Prior to facing Derry in Division 2 this season, it was totted up that an astonishing 85 players had represented Down in the previous five years in league and Championship alone, without even getting into the glorified trial periods of Dr McKenna Cups.

If there is a reason for this stickability in Armagh, then all signs point towards their manager, Kieran McGeeney.

At a recent press gathering, Oisín O’Neill outlined how McGeeney treats the players under his wing.

“He’s probably taught me what it is to be an inter-county footballer,” began the Crossmaglen man.

“Previous to coming in here, I would have had the mindset of what it was to be a footballer and try to get to that level. But Kieran wasn’t long showing me and probably everyone in our group really what it is to be a high performing athlete, the levels of detail and commitment and sacrifice to try and reach that ultimately.

“First and foremost, Kieran is a players’ man – he couldn’t do enough for any of our squad. You can ask anyone and they’ll say that. Yes, there are difficult times and there are times where things can become stressful but he cares and we care because we’re all trying to the same point in the journey.”

The journey reaches an incredible milestone this Sunday when they face Tyrone in the qualifiers.

In a way, there is something in common with the 2003 campaign. Back then, Armagh had been dumped out of Ulster by Monaghan and had hammered Waterford but were strangely listless in a narrow win over Antrim in the qualifiers.

When they were drawn against Dublin for round three, Stephen McDonnell’s phone hummed almost instantly with a text from Aidan O’Rourke: ‘The one we want, the one we need.’ This team haven’t anything like the body of work of McGeeney’s when he was a player, but they need a signature win, not just a performance, to convince themselves this is still working.

Given the context of their league meeting, when Armagh’s win was overshadowed by Tyrone’s four red cards to Armagh’s one, there is sure to be serious demand to gain access to the Athletic Grounds.

Away from the bubble of the inter-county panel, many are seeing it as McGeeney’s last stand.

As popular as he is among the players, the gradual progress through the leagues has fallen away to annual despair around their Championship showings.

Since McGeeney became Armagh manager in 2015, this is his eighth Championship season. In that time, they have a measly three wins in Ulster. It took them five goes to get their first win in 2019 against Down, followed up by Derry the year after and Antrim last year.

All opposition had been operating at least one Division below Armagh in the National League of the same year.

In the qualifiers, he has delivered eight wins. But only three of them came against teams that were placed above them in the league and, apart from Monaghan in 2019, beating Clare and Tipperary wouldn’t exactly have the Armagh fans crowing.

A win over Tyrone however, carries significant weight. A defeat, and that February league win becomes a source of derision.

“To be honest we haven’t focused much on Donegal it has been about ourselves and how we can get better and what we need to work on ahead of Tyrone,” said O’Neill.

“I was sitting in the car park outside work, probably a few minutes late going in, because of the draw. We had the view that more than likely we were going to draw against a really, really good team and it was no shock to us that we got Tyrone. We had prepared for a Division 1 team and hopefully we are ready now.”

Asked if the league game carried relevance, he replied, “None. This is a totally different game. Tyrone were only back and probably in the middle of hard training then and probably just had more work done, but no, it is a level playing field for everybody.”

At the end of the 2019 season, McGeeney’s agreement had come to an end and with speculation that others wanted in, he was granted another two seasons, “unanimously ratified” by the county committee as it stated at the time.

Last August in their first physical meeting since Covid struck, the county committee tacked on one more year for McGeeney.

It brings his involvement in intercounty football, either as player, coach or manager, to an unbroken 33 years.

Can it survive past the weekend?