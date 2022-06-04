Keep their heads and Limerick can claim Munster four in a row

SATURDAY

All-Ireland SFC, Round 1

Cork v Louth, Páirc Uí Chaoimh 2pm (F. Kelly, Longford) GAAGo

A game that poses all sorts of danger for Cork. Knowing Mickey Harte’s meticulous approach, Louth will have been well-schooled on their opposition but then the Cork team could be remarkably different from the one that competed with Kerry for two-thirds of their Munster semi-final. Conor Grimes mightn’t get the double-sweeping treatment that David Clifford did but he will have to be minded. Likewise, Sam Mulroy. If Cork believe they can win, they should because they have slightly more talent. Louth won’t lack much faith in themselves. Close call.

Verdict: Cork.

Mayo v Monaghan, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park 4pm (B. Cassidy, Derry) Live Sky Sports

A doozy of a first round qualifier clash and make no mistake about this there is no home advantage here for Mayo. Castlebar, pitch improved or not, has been no happy hunting ground for them and it will hold no fear for Monaghan. Not that he would admit it or is likely to show it, which is probably most important, but there has never been as much pressure on James Horan. Retirements, possible resignations could follow this one. Who is going to play and manage like it’s their last? Monaghan have performed death-defying tricks before but it’s Mayo’s turn.

Verdict: Mayo.

Clare v Meath, Cusack Park 6pm (B. Cawley, Kildare) GAAGo

Kerry will always be the bogey team for Colm Collins’ side but Meath aren’t far behind them in those ranks. No matter how well Clare have done or how much the Royals have struggled in Division 2, the latter seem to prevail. But this is a Meath side who must still have a ringing in their ears after the pounding they took from Dublin. That the Dubs served up more of the same to Kildare isn’t going to speed up the healing process. This is a game they will have to dig out but Clare have some hurt too having lost out to Limerick here on penalties. Extra-time may be required again.

Verdict: Meath.

Tailteann Cup quarter-final

Offaly v New York, O’Connor Park 2pm (Ref M. McNally, Monaghan) GAAGo

Part of what has made New York competitive against lower Connacht teams is catching them cold. Here, Offaly are coming in off the back of two wins and that momentum will be hard matched by the US side, who haven’t played since mid-April.

Verdict: Offaly

Leinster SHC final

Galway v Kilkenny, Croke Park 7pm (J. Owens, Wexford) Live RTÉ

Qualifying for a Leinster final having lost two games, one to Galway, who finished directly above them, and the other to Wexford directly below them, is a new one on Brian Cody. Beating Dublin in Parnell Park looks good on paper but not accompanied by two defeats and it still doesn’t seem like he knows his best team. Obviously, he had to rotate in the round-robin stages but has he spun the dial a bit too much? Like Henry Shefflin, he has unearthed some talent worthy of their first provincial finals this evening and make no mistake this would be a sweeter Leinster title to win than the previous two.

Galway too have a jack of all trades and Cathal Mannion surely is that and didn’t feature in the Salthill game. If Pearse Stadium was worth more to Galway there, he and a fully-fit Conor Whelan can be their winning margin here.

Verdict: Galway.

Joe McDonagh Cup final

Antrim v Kerry, Croke Park 4.30pm (S. Stack, Dublin) Live RTÉ

Antrim started without so many of their first-teamers in going down to Kerry a couple of weeks ago but it still hurt Darren Gleeson that they were beaten. He has spoken about how much he is looking forward to this game and it would appear Antrim are a step or two ahead of Kerry physically. That said, Stephen Molumphy has brought plenty of order to the Kingdom set-up and they shouldn’t be shifted easily. Both teams possess classy forwards but Antrim’s experience will be the telling factor.

Verdict: Antrim.

Electric All-Ireland MHC quarter-final, Round 3

Clare v Laois, Cusack Park 1pm (B. Coen, Galway) Sport TG4

Clare have had time to dust themselves off after that heavy loss to Galway and can qualify for the semi-finals.

Verdict: Clare

Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior camogie championship

Group 1

Clare v Wexford, Sixmilebridge 2pm (L. Dempsey)

Disappointing against Cork last weekend, Clare should be able to get their act together against pointless Wexford.

Verdict: Clare

Dublin v Cork, St Peregrines GAA club 5pm (J. Heffernan)

Averaging over 2-15 a game thus far, Cork look the standout team in the group. Dublin haven’t been beaten yet but they will do well to avoid it here.

Verdict: Cork.



SUNDAY

Munster SHC final

Clare v Limerick, FBD Semple Stadium 4pm (J. Keenan, Wicklow) Live RTÉ

Cusack Park does translate to a few more points on the board for Clare but don’t underestimate just how formidable they are going to be here. Beating Cork and Tipperary in Thurles last month, their familiarity with the place is positive and more recent than Limerick who haven’t played here since last July.

Not that John Kiely will read too much into that but he knows there’s going to be a game made of this. For all the talk of Limerick needing to dedicate a man-marker to Tony Kelly, they chose not to when they last clashed here in 2020 and while he scored with abandon Kiely’s side stuck to their plan and won.

With Peter Duggan back and Shane O’Donnell returning to form, there is more for the Limerick defence to consider than just focusing on Kelly, who will likely be picked up by a different player depending on which line he appears in. No Cian Lynch denies Limerick a means of releasing themselves from Clare’s attempts to suffocate. At the same time, Limerick won’t mind the close exchanges too much and will look to draw as much attention so that Aaron Gillane is isolated on Rory Hayes or Paul Flanagan.

Discipline will again be huge for Limerick but Clare have to stay onside too, especially their inside backs. Keep their heads, control aggression and four-in-a-row chasing Limerick have enough to quell Clare who will understandably be emotional searching for a first Munster SHC title in 24 years.

Verdict: Limerick

All-Ireland SFC, Round 1

Armagh v Tyrone, Athletic Grounds 1.30pm (D. Coldrick, Meath) Live RTÉ

From a football perspective, the first proper championship weekend is headlined by this derby, which should be the making of the victors. Whoever wins will be hard beaten in next weekend’s qualifiers. Each group know that and there would be enough players on the Tyrone team who remember being able to put aside earlier Ulster SFC defeats to march through the qualifiers. That experience and the fear of losing to Armagh a third time this season should be enough to fuel the All-Ireland champions but it’s a game that will call for smarts, not skirmishes.

Verdict: Tyrone

Tailteann Cup quarter-finals

Carlow v Westmeath, Netwatch Cullen Park 2pm (Ref C. Lane, Cork)

Carlow pulled off a genuine shock win over Tipperary, which along with home advantage is a reason to go into this game with more than hope. But Westmeath are more than just doughty. They have match-winners and won’t trip up now.

Verdict: Westmeath.

Leitrim v Sligo, Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada 3pm (Ref M. Deegan, Laois) GAAGo.

There is a buzz about this one and it’s a question of how much the extra-time victory over London took out of Sligo. It might have them steeled but we sense more optimism in the Leitrim ranks.

Verdict: Leitrim.

Fermanagh v Cavan, Brewster Park 4pm (Ref P. Faloon, Down) GAAGo

To down the Tailteann Cup favourites is a carrot for Fermanagh but beating Cavan is enough motivation for them. A hint of indifference from the visitors and the Erne County will pounce but Cavan look the winners.

Verdict: Cavan.

Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior camogie championship

Group 1

Tipperary v Waterford, FBD Semple Stadium 2pm (R. Kelly)

Each team has two points apiece yet Tipperary have yet to pick up a win. You sense they must here if they are to make the knock-out stages.

Verdict: Tipperary.