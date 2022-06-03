Gleeson's vision has Saffrons seeing clearly as they eye McDonagh Cup glory

Antrim captain Eoghan Campbell admits the Saffrons were 'rudderless' and lacked a long-term plan before Darren Gleeson took over in late 2019.

Now the Joe McDonagh finalists have a long-term 'vision' in place for being competitive in the MacCarthy Cup and aren't intimidated by the prospect of facing Cork or Wexford this month.

All-Ireland winning Tipperary goalkeeper Gleeson is on the brink of securing a second McDonagh Cup title with the Ulster outfit in three seasons.

Antrim beat Kerry in the 2020 decider and will face the Kingdom again at Croke Park tomorrow.

"There were times (in the past) when you were waiting in the car park at training to see who shows up, player-wise," said Campbell. "Darren came in and demanded that focus. Being an All-Ireland winner with Tipperary and seeing what it takes to drive it on, having a vision of where he wanted Antrim to be, and for all of us to be, he brought all of that. We were probably a bit rudderless.

"We had no stepping stones, no vision, no plan. The players saw that Darren had those things. If you wanted to step away, no-one would hold any grudges. A lot of the younger players came in after winning with younger teams so they thought, 'If we're going to come into this, we're going to do well'. I think that's why players bought into it."

Cushendall man Campbell is almost a decade on the senior panel and experienced the Christy Ring Cup final mess of 2016 - exactly six years ago tomorrow - when a scoreboard error forced the final to be replayed. Underdogs Meath thought they'd won the first day and duly won the replay.

"I think that whole episode sort of shows where Antrim hurling has come from," said Campbell. "Not that we should have been beating Meath, or had a right to beat Meath, but the start that we had, I think we were actually 12 points up the second day and let that slide, it wouldn't happen today."

Antrim lost to Kerry in their final McDonagh Cup group game last month but had already qualified for the decider and altered their team whilst Kerry simply had to win following defeats to Down and Offaly.

It's why Antrim are favourites this weekend with their strong goalscoring form - they hit Down for 6-22 and Meath for 7-29 - appearing to give them a vital edge.

"Goals win games and it's something we do emphasise," said defender Campbell. "There are times when we do over-emphasise it. We've seen that against the so-called smaller teams, Meath or Down, when there were times we could have been tipping over points. It's something that's just in our game and it's not something we would look to take out. With the forwards we have, it suits them. We are a running team, we like to run at opponents and open up spaces. Thankfully the goals have come, so far."