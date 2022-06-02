Cooney blossoming into the kind of leader Galway hoped he could be

One of the key reasons for Galway’s unbeaten run to the Leinster final has been the performances of Conor Cooney, who has been playing some of the best hurling of his career since making his debut over a decade ago.

Cooney is Galway’s top scorer with 1-42 in the campaign but his leadership and work rate have been hailed by the Galway management as being decisive, with Henry Shefflin praising him for showing the way.

It hasn’t been a flawless campaign for the St Thomas’ sharpshooter — he was pinged for delaying a free which gave Wexford the chance to draw their opening game — and there have been misses, but Shefflin singled him out after their last win over Dublin.

“You are looking for identity," said Shefflin. "And your identity should be your work rate and to be fair to Conor Cooney, he missed a few frees, missed the penalty but he was probably the bigger tackler out there. He put in a serious shift – that is what you are looking for.”

Shefflin will want Cooney again leading the way as they bid to win Galway’s fourth Leinster SHC title against his native Kilkenny, but another member of the Tribesmen management is not surprised by the way Cooney has developed into a leader.

Galway selector Kevin Lally managed St Thomas’ as Cooney skippered them to three county titles in a row — Kenneth Burke was in charge last year when Cooney captained them to a fourth on the spin — and he’s thrilled with the way the 29-year old has progressed even further.

“He has developed into such a brilliant leader since I got to know him going back three or four years,” said Lally. His game has developed. Back in the day he was probably more of a shooter whereas now his all-round game, his leadership, the options he gives us from puckouts make him a key figure for us in the group.

“He is a key driving force in the dressing room and his work rate, particularly the last day, is outstanding."

All but 0-8 of his haul this season has come from placed balls but, having taken over the free-taking duties this year following Joe Canning’s retirement, Cooney kept his nerve to steer the last-gasp winning free against Kilkenny a month ago.

A national school teacher in his native Peterswell, Cooney has revelled in his new role and will again be hoping to lead the way when they go to battle with Brian Cody’s men on Saturday evening.

“We have seen it over the years and I probably saw more than anybody, he is an outstanding talent,” added Lally. “But what he has brought on from his club into his county, in particular this year, is his leadership, his composure and I suppose a few clutch moments he has had in games for us and no better man to stand over a free and nail it.

“You can see it, he is getting better, his confidence is in a really good place and he is an integral part of our squad.”