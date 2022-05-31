Repeat provincial pairings a possibility in second round football qualifiers

Monday’s All-Ireland senior football championship second-round qualifiers will not avoid repeat provincial pairings.

Although they are steered clear at the All-Ireland quarter-final stage, the Central Competitions Control Committee have confirmed that beaten provincial finalists could face a team they have already beaten earlier in the championship.

It means Munster runners-up Limerick may have to face Clare for a second time should The Banner prevail against Meath in Ennis this Saturday. Clare beat Limerick in a provincial semi-final decided by penalties last month (MAY).

Likewise, Donegal could have to square up against Armagh again having seen them off in their April Ulster SFC quarter-final. The Orchard County must first see off Tyrone in their first-round qualifier in the Athletic Grounds this Sunday.

Louth and Kildare facing off once more this championship is another possibility in the event Mickey Harte’s men beat Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh this Saturday. As Roscommon beat Tailteann Cup team Sligo in their semi-final, there is no risk of a repeat pairing for them.

The second-round draw takes place this Bank Holiday Monday with the quarter-final lots scheduled for the following Monday where rerun of provincial finals will be ruled out and then, where possible, any previous championship meetings this year.

The draw for the semi-finals of the Tailteann Cup is also open. Of the eight teams remaining in the competition, Sligo and New York have already face each other in the Connacht SFC.

Both RTÉ and Sky Sports have the exclusive rights to two second-round qualifier games the weekend after next as well as the All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals on June 25 and 26.

Neither of the preliminary hurling quarter-finals involving Cork and Wexford on the weekend of June 11 and 12 are due to be televised live, although RTÉ will show both quarter-final games on Saturday, June 18 along with the Tailteann Cup semi-finals the following afternoon.

Meanwhile, ahead of Sunday’s Munster SHC final former Clare forward Darach Honan believes Limerick are trying to play “the poor boy act” about Gearóid Hegarty.

The 2020 hurler of the year was harshly sent off against Clare in the counties’ round-robin game in Ennis but Honan told sportsjoe.ie: "I think Ian Galvin's case was far more clear-cut where it wasn't actually a red card at all. So, you know, we can all go on with the poor boy act and say we're very much sinned against but I don't think it's a case at all for Limerick.”